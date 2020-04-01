Sint Maarten Dutch and French police patrolling both sides at the island  

Philipsburg, March 31st, 2020

Dutch and French police patrolling both sides at the island

The Police Force of St. Maarten started coordinating controls together with French St. Martin counterparts on Friday, March 27th, 2020, in order to enforce the restricted movement of persons as part of preventative measures to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus.

To broaden the enforcement capability of police organizations from French St. Martin and Dutch St. Maarten, a decision was taken to bring together personnel from both police forces to patrol the entire island together.

Today, Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 the first combined patrol between the Police of Dutch St. Maarten and French St. Martin was implemented.

The first combined patrol, consisting of members of the French and Dutch police started today around at 3.00pm and ended at 5.00pm. These mix patrols and combined controls will be extended in in the future.

The decision to have mix patrols working on both sides of the island was realized in a meeting held at the Police station in Philipsburg on Monday, March 30th, 2020, between the Chief of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM Mr. Carl John and commander of the gendarmerie Mr. Stéphan Basso.