GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

GOVERMENT OF SABA : The latest test results are in. So far all results negative for Covid-19. There’s one test pending.

Most people are gradually coming out of quarantine and have been given the all clear based on the test results and check ups by the Public Health Department.

Patients returning to the island after being gone for medical reasons will go directly into quarantine.

Let’s remember to stop the stigma surrounding this virus, maintain our social distancing and continue to practice proper hand hygiene.

