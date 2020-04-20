CHATA Statement

CHATA bedankt Kevin Jonckheer,

De CHATA betreurt ten zeerste dat Kevin Jonckheer zich genoodzaakt zag om zich terug te trekken als Voorzitter van de Raad van Commissarissen van het CTDF.

De CHATA heeft in samenwerking met de Kevin Jonckheer als Voorzitter van deze Raad de afgelopen jaren heel goed kunnen samenwerken.

Dankzij deze samenwerking is er de laatste jaren heel veel positiefs tot stand gekomen voor de Hospitality Branche zoals, een sterke groei van het toerisme naar Curaçao, de Level Playing Field commissie en wetgeving, de omvorming van het CTB naar het CTA, etc. Wij betreuren het dan ook ten zeerste.

Kortom de CHATA ziet het vertrek van Kevin Jonckheer als een groot verlies voor de toeristische industrie van CURAÇAO, zeker in deze zeer zware tijden.

CHATA BOARD

CHATA thanks Kevin Jonckheer

CHATA regrets that Kevin Jonckheer has withdrawn from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CTDF.

In the past years, CHATA had the opportunity to work with Kevin Jonckheer and found that the collaboration worked very well with him as Chairman of the Board.

Thanks to this collaboration, we have achieved many positive outcomes throughout the last couple of years in the Hospitality sector, such as a strong growth in tourism to Curaçao, the Level Playing Field committee and the legislation, the transformation from CTB into CTA etc. therefore, we deeply regret it.

In short, CHATA sees the departure of Kevin Jonckheer as a great loss of the tourism industry of CURAÇAO, especially during these difficult times.

CHATA Board of Directors