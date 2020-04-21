Fundashon Mariadal ta suspendé su proyekto piloto di tèst preventivo (skrin) di kánser na pechu temporalmente

E tim di krísis di Fundashon Mariadal ta posponé e proyekto piloto Tèst Preventivo di Kánser na Pechu na Boneiru te na un próksimo aviso. Esaki ta debí na e brote mundial di coronavirus COVID-19 (https://www.rivm.nl/coronavirus/covid-19). Na Boneiru tambe nos mester reservá e kapasidat di kuido na hospital mas tantu posibel pa e habitantenan ku lo por bin kontagiá ku e vírùs akí i ku lo tin mester di kuido.

E paro temporal akí ta yuda oumentá e kapasidat di kuido i ta redusí e peliger di transmishon di e vírùs.

E paro temporal di e proyekto piloto Tèst Preventivo di Kánser na Pechu tin dos efekto importante. Na promé lugá, mas kapasidat di kuido ta bira liber debí ku ta manda ménos hende hospital. Di dos, e chèns di transmití coronavirus ta bira mas chikitu, pasobra mester tene kuenta ku ora ta saka potrèt di pechu, e laborant i e kliente mester ta den kontakto estrecho ku otro.

Debí na e paro temporal, for di awor i te na un próksimo aviso lo no manda mas invitashon pa bin hasi tèst preventivo di kánser na pechu. E klientenan ku a risibí un invitashon kaba tampoko no por bin saka potrèt di pechu te na un próksimo aviso. Sin embargo, si bo tin keho di salú, ta importante pa bo tuma kontakto ku bo dòkter di kas.

Por sigui registrá sí pa e estudio di poblashon.

No por bisa ainda ki dia e estudio di poblashon lo sigui. Esei ta dependé di e desaroyonan relashoná ku coronavirus i di situashon na Boneiru. Nos lo tene bo na altura sin falta via e medionan di komunikashon di kustumber.

Por sigui registrá sí pa e estudio di poblashon. Por registrá via email, app òf na telefòn.

Asina ku e proyekto piloto sigui, nos lo tuma kontakto ku bo.

Telf./App: +599 7810476

Email: info@screeningkansernapechu.com

https://www.screeningkansernapechu.com/

Fundashon Mariadal onderbreekt tijdelijk pilot project Screening naar Borstkanker

Het crisisteam van Fundashon Mariadal stelt het pilot project Screening naar Borstkanker op Bonaire uit tot nader order. De reden hiervan is de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus COVID-19 (https://www.rivm.nl/coronavirus/covid-19). Ook Bonaire moet zoveel mogelijk zorgcapaciteit van het ziekenhuis reserveren voor inwoners die mogelijk met dat virus besmet raken en zorg nodig hebben.

Tijdelijke stop vergroot zorgcapaciteit en verkleint besmettingsgevaar

Het tijdelijk stopzetten van het pilot project ‘Screening borstkankeronderzoek’ heeft twee belangrijke gevolgen. Allereerst maakt de stopzetting zorgcapaciteit vrij doordat er minder verwijzingen naar het ziekenhuis zijn. Ten tweede verkleint het de kans op besmetting met het coronavirus doordat laboranten en cliënten tijdens het maken van borstfoto’s in nauw contact komen met elkaar.

Door de tijdelijk stop zullen er per direct en in ieder geval tot nader order geen nieuwe uitnodigingen verstuurd worden voor de screening naar borstkanker. Cliënten die al een uitnodiging ontvingen, kunnen tot die tijd ook geen borstfoto’s laten maken. Bij klachten blijft het belangrijk dat u wel direct contact opneemt met uw huisarts.

Aanmelden voor het bevolkingsonderzoek kan nog steeds

Wanneer het bevolkingsonderzoek weer mag opstarten is nog onduidelijk. Dit hangt af van de ontwikkelingen rond het coronavirus en de situatie op Bonaire. Wij houden u graag op de hoogte via de gebruikelijke media-kanalen.

Aanmelden voor het bevolkingsonderzoek kan nog steeds. Dat kan per email, app of telefonisch.

Zodra het pilotproject weer van start gaat, nemen wij contact met u op.

Tel/App: +599 7810476

Email: info@screeningkansernapechu.com

https://www.screeningkansernapechu.com/

Fundashon Mariadal halts pilot project Screening for Breast Cancer

Fundashon Mariadal’s crisis team postpones pilot project Screening for Breast Cancer on Bonaire until further notice due to the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19 (https://www.rivm.nl/coronavirus/covid-19). This postponement will help Bonaire to free up its hospital’s care capacity as much as possible for residents who may become infected with the corona virus and may therefore need care.

Temporary halt increases care capacity and reduces infection risks.

The temporary halt of the pilot project ‘Screening breast cancer research’ has two important consequences. Firstly, the discontinuation frees up care capacity because of fewer referrals to the hospital. Secondly, it reduces the risk of infections with the coronavirus as lab technicians and clients come into close contact with each other while taking breast X-rays.

Because of the temporary halt no new invitations will be sent for breast cancer screening as of now until further notice. Until then, clients who have already received an invitation will not be able to have their breast X-rays taken. In case of health complaints concerning your breasts, it remains important that you contact your family doctor immediately.

You can still register for the population screening survey.

It remains to be seen when the population survey can be restarted. This depends on the developments concerning the coronavirus and the situation on Bonaire. We will keep you informed through the usual media channels. You can still register for the population screening. This can be done by email, app or by phone.

As soon as the pilot project starts again, we will contact you.

Tel/App: +599 7810476

Email: info@screeningkansernapechu.com

https://www.screeningkansernapechu.com/