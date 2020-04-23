Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, April 22th 2020

Members of the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM arrested a man with the initials S.L. on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 at approximately 1.00 pm at the border in Belvedere in connection with failure to comply with a given order.

The suspect and his father who are both residents of French St. Martin were informed that they needed a signed waiver from the Dutch authorities before crossing the border, regardless of being residents in French Quarter.

S.L. who was told various times that he could not cross the border began reacting very aggressively towards the French and Dutch officers at the location. He was asked several times to stop the aggressive behavior and to leave the location, which he refused. To avoid that the situation would escalate further the officers on location decide to arrest S.L

The suspect resisted his arrest, and was later put in handcuffs. During the arrest, S.L. nor his father were injured at any moment. S.L. was taken to the Philipsburg police station.

After giving a statement, the suspect was given a summons to appear in court and released.