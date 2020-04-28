Public Entity Saba 4 more test results are in, and all of them are negative.

4 more test results are in, and all of them are negative.

There are 14 people now in quarantine, 76 negative test results, 2 positive results, and 2 tests pending.

*To clarify the exemption which refers to recreational fishing, this applies only to license holders who must request advance permission to fish via info@sabaogv.nl and will be limited to one day per week, with only the Captain and 1 crew allowed*