GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Public Entity Saba 4 more test results are in, and all of them are negative.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

4 more test results are in, and all of them are negative.

There are 14 people now in quarantine, 76 negative test results, 2 positive results, and 2 tests pending.

*To clarify the exemption which refers to recreational fishing, this applies only to license holders who must request advance permission to fish via info@sabaogv.nl and will be limited to one day per week, with only the Captain and 1 crew allowed*

 

You May Also Like

KICKOFF KONFERENSIA MASTERPLAN 2030 A KUMINSÁ HOPI PROMETEDOR

REDAKSHON 0

Seshon di Informashon Okupashon Ilegal di Tereno

REDAKSHON 0

​Giro Bank despues di 15 anja ta stop di sponser Creme de la Creme 2017 .

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: