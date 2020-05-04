Sint Maarten Police Warring for organizers and participants of prospective street party 

Philipsburg, May 3rd , 2020t

Warring for organizers and participants of prospective street party

The Sint Maarten Police Force see it as a necessity to once again issue another stern warn to certain members of the general public. It has been brought to our attention that a small group is once again coordinating a jump up in light of the closing of what would have been carnival 2020;after being repeatedly warned of the dangers doing so may cause.

Warnings such as these are not because the police are aiming at stopping anyone’s fun, as stated in several of the addresses made by the head of the EOC, PM Jacobs. They serve as a means to request compliance from the community. We have all witnessed firsthand the countless lives that have been loss and masses of people that continue to battle this COVID-19 virus. This virus is not a joke and can be caught in the simplest ways.

Sint Maarten is a tiny dot compared to the rest of the world and our resources are limited. We are again asking the small group of people that refuse to comply, to rethink your decision making process as it can cost you or someone you love their lives.

We are in this battle together, no one is exempt from contracting the virus, and the more it spreads is the longer we have to limit movement, which will mean extended lockdowns.

When we all come together to comply it will be the sooner we can regain some sense of normalcy and get the country back up and running. We have done it several times after many devastating hurricanes and we can do it again through this COVID- 19 epidemic with the help of the community.

For those that may know someone who is involved in organizing or planning to attend these illegal gatherings, be your neighbors keeper, let them know it is wrong and the repercussions of their actions can have a tremendous impact on the economy of Sint Maarten.

Please think before you act, anyone caught participating or planning any illegal gatherings will be arrested and fined heavily.

At the same time, the police also want to thank the community of Sint Maarten who all comply with the described measure. You make the work easier for the Front liners, and we will get through this together .

Runner , suspected of theft arrested by police and Marines after foot chase

The Central Dispatch directed several patrols to Lulu’s garage in Sucker Garden around on May 3rd 2020 around 08.20 am, where a man was seen breaking into a cars. On arrival by the garage, the police saw an unknown man on the grounds the storage place of the towing company. He was approached the officers by and asked him to identify himself and the reason for being on the property.

While being approached the officers noticed that suspect began aching very nervous and decide passed between some of the stored cars in the yard and to run away. The officers together with the marines who also arrived at the location immediately started a foot chase in an attempt to apprehend the suspect.

After a short foot chase, the suspect with initials D.L.M. was arrested near house in the Sucker Garden area. He was transferred to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held pending further investigation.