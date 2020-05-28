U.S. Consulate General Partners with Fundashon Venex in Food Support Project for the Venezuelan Diaspora

Non-Profit Foundation Venex received a US $12,000 grant from Spirit of America, with support

of the U.S. Consulate General Curacao, to purchase food packages for vulnerable populations

on Curacao, including Venezuelans displaced by the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

On May 26 and 27, staff of the U.S. Consulate General, members of the U.S. Air Force

Forward Operating Location, and volunteers of Venex delivered food packages throughout the

island. In total 200 food packages are being delivered, which are expected to feed up to 500

people for the next few weeks.

“It’s our duty to support the most vulnerable in the community and an honor to have

participated in the donation of food to about 200 families of the Venezuelan community and

others on Curacao. Our special thanks go out to Fundashon Venex and Spirit of America that

helped organize this project and a shout out to Esperamos supermarket for bagging the food,”

Consul General Allen Greenberg said.

Following the attacks of 9/11 in the United States, Spirit of America’s founder was inspired by a

simple idea: private citizens can support the missions of diplomats and armed forces by doing

the things government cannot. Since then, Spirit of America has provided resources to address

local needs in more than 70 countries. In 2018, Spirit of America was recognized by the U.S.

Congress for “supporting the missions of deployed United States personnel around the world.”

No one else has achieved this distinction.