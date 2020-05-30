Bon notisia pa sektor finansiero APC Bank N.V. ta atkirí PSB Bank N.V.

Willemstad/Philipsburg – Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) a tuma nota, ku

beneplásito, di firmamentu di e akuerdo di kompra ku a hasi atkisishon di PSB Bank N.V. di parti di

APC Bank N.V. bira realidat.

CBCS a bin ta sigui e negosiashonnan djaserka i a duna e pèrmitnan nesesario pa e atkisishon por

tuma lugá.

Mediante e atkisishon akí, PSB Bank N.V. ta bin kumpli ku tur eksigensia finansiero. Esei ta enserá

ku PSB Bank N.V. su posishon di solvensia i likides ta adekuá. APC Bank N.V. ta un filial

independiente di APC Fonds. E atkisishon akí ta kontribuí na konsolidashon i pues tambe na

fortifikashon adishonal di sektor finansiero.

Willemstad, 29 di mei 2020

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURACAO EN SINT MAARTEN

Good news for the financial sector APC Bank N.V. acquires PSB Bank N.V.

Willemstad/Philipsburg – The Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) has approvingly

noted the signing of the purchase agreement with which the acquisition of PSB Bank N.V. by APC

Bank N.V. is now a fact.

The CBCS had been following the negotiations closely and has given the necessary approvals for the

acquisition.

Through this acquisition, PSB Bank N.V. will now be in compliance with all the applicable financial

requirements, meaning that its solvency and liquidity are in order. APC Bank N.V. is an independent

subsidiary of APC Fonds. This acquisition contributes to the consolidation and thus to the further

strengthening of the financial sector.

Willemstad, May 29, 2020

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

Goed nieuws voor de financiële sector APC Bank N.V. neemt PSB Bank N.V. over

Willemstad/Philipsburg – Met instemming heeft de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten

(CBCS) kennis genomen van de ondertekening van de koopovereenkomst waarmee de overname

van PSB Bank N.V. door APC Bank N.V. een feit is.

De CBCS, die de onderhandelingen op de voet heeft gevolgd, heeft de nodige goedkeuringen voor

de overname verleend.

Door de overname zal PSB Bank N.V. aan alle financiële eisen voldoen. Dat houdt in dat de

solvabiliteits- en liquiditeitspositie van PSB Bank N.V. op orde is. APC Bank N.V. is een

zelfstandige dochter van het APC Fonds. Deze overname draagt bij aan consolidatie en daarmee aan

een verdere versterking van de financiële sector.

Willemstad, 29 mei 2020

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURACAO EN SINT MAARTEN