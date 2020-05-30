Bon notisia pa sektor finansiero APC Bank N.V. ta atkirí PSB Bank N.V.
Willemstad/Philipsburg – Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) a tuma nota, ku
beneplásito, di firmamentu di e akuerdo di kompra ku a hasi atkisishon di PSB Bank N.V. di parti di
APC Bank N.V. bira realidat.
CBCS a bin ta sigui e negosiashonnan djaserka i a duna e pèrmitnan nesesario pa e atkisishon por
tuma lugá.
Mediante e atkisishon akí, PSB Bank N.V. ta bin kumpli ku tur eksigensia finansiero. Esei ta enserá
ku PSB Bank N.V. su posishon di solvensia i likides ta adekuá. APC Bank N.V. ta un filial
independiente di APC Fonds. E atkisishon akí ta kontribuí na konsolidashon i pues tambe na
fortifikashon adishonal di sektor finansiero.
Willemstad, 29 di mei 2020
CENTRALE BANK VAN CURACAO EN SINT MAARTEN
Good news for the financial sector APC Bank N.V. acquires PSB Bank N.V.
Willemstad/Philipsburg – The Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) has approvingly
noted the signing of the purchase agreement with which the acquisition of PSB Bank N.V. by APC
Bank N.V. is now a fact.
The CBCS had been following the negotiations closely and has given the necessary approvals for the
acquisition.
Through this acquisition, PSB Bank N.V. will now be in compliance with all the applicable financial
requirements, meaning that its solvency and liquidity are in order. APC Bank N.V. is an independent
subsidiary of APC Fonds. This acquisition contributes to the consolidation and thus to the further
strengthening of the financial sector.
Willemstad, May 29, 2020
CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN
Goed nieuws voor de financiële sector APC Bank N.V. neemt PSB Bank N.V. over
Willemstad/Philipsburg – Met instemming heeft de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten
(CBCS) kennis genomen van de ondertekening van de koopovereenkomst waarmee de overname
van PSB Bank N.V. door APC Bank N.V. een feit is.
De CBCS, die de onderhandelingen op de voet heeft gevolgd, heeft de nodige goedkeuringen voor
de overname verleend.
Door de overname zal PSB Bank N.V. aan alle financiële eisen voldoen. Dat houdt in dat de
solvabiliteits- en liquiditeitspositie van PSB Bank N.V. op orde is. APC Bank N.V. is een
zelfstandige dochter van het APC Fonds. Deze overname draagt bij aan consolidatie en daarmee aan
een verdere versterking van de financiële sector.
Willemstad, 29 mei 2020
CENTRALE BANK VAN CURACAO EN SINT MAARTEN
