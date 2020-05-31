GOVERNMENT OF ST. MAARTEN HOSTS FRONTLINE HEROES APPRECIATION TOUR

The Ministers, accompanied by children who aspire to be in these various professions also presented them with a certificate of appreciation. Prime Minister Jacobs stated in an invited comment, “On behalf of the Council of Ministers, I’d like to say that we appreciate all the continuous efforts, the sleepless nights, the very long days and the level of commitment that each entity has brought forth at the beginning and during this period. We thank each of you for your dedication and service to the people of St. Maarten. In particular, a special thank you to the EOC and their support teams during government’s response to the COVID-19 virus.”

“As we continue to de-escalate, we ask the people of St. Maarten not to become complacent. We must continue to practice proper mask usage, hand washing with soap and water, and maintaining a 2 meter distance from others when out in public to ensure that our numbers continue to go down. Let us safeguard that the hard work that you, these front-liners, the EOC, and the government have done during the past 3 months, not be in vain.”

​The government of St. Maarten held their ‘Frontline Heroes Appreciation Tour’ today, May 29, 2020. Members of the Council of Ministers visited various entities that ensured the people of St. Maarten were kept safe at home. These courageous persons provided the emergency and essential services that has been needed from the onset of the COVID-19 period and activation of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC). At each location, the respective Minister, under which these entities fall, gave words of thanks for their commitments in ensuring that the government could mitigate and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.