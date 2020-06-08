Kompensashon di un solo bia pa media na Hulanda Karibense / One-off payment for media in the Caribbean Netherlands

Kompensashon di un solo bia pa media na Hulanda Karibense

Na Hulanda Karibense tambe e konsekuensianan di e krísis di corona tin impakto grandi riba media. Den tempunan insigur manera esaki, e demanda pa informashon ta oumentá, miéntras e kanalnan di media, ku hopi biaha ta dependé di aviso, ta mira nan entrada bai atras.

Komo ku hustamente den e periodo di krísis aki ta di gran importansia pa suministro di informashon keda na nivel, Minister Arie Slob pa Enseñansa Básiko i Avansá & Media a komprometé un kompensashon di un solo bia na nòmber di ministerio di OCW.

E sosten finansiero aki ta destiná pa korant-, radio- i televishonnan na Hulanda Karibense ku ta kumpli ku algun kriterio:

Ta proveé notisia profeshonal i komersial tokante Saba, Sint Eustatius i Boneiru en general i notisia tokante e vírùs di corona en partikular durante un periodo di tempu indefiní;

Ta aktivo ku dunamentu di informashon general for di promé ku 19 di mart 2020.

Ta registrá na un di e Kámaranan di Komèrsio na Hulanda Karibense;

Ta riba e lista di prensa di departamentu di komunikashon di RCN;

Ta eksperensiá ku e kontinuidat ta bou di preshon komo konsekuensia di e krísis di corona.

No mester ta bankarota ni a entregá aplikashon pa un suspenshon di pago riba 19 di mart 2020.

Pa radio i televishon ta konta tambe ku e medio mester ta konosí na ‘Agentschap Telecom’ i e mester tin pèrmit di ‘Commissariaat voor de Media’ pa por transmití.

Pa organisashonnan ku ta kumpli ku e kondishonnan ariba menshoná, a pone un total di

US$ 66.000 disponibel. Kanalnan di televishon por bini na remarke pa un kompensashon di un bia di US$ 6.000. Pa kanalnan di radio i pa korant, e montantenan di un solo bia ta respektivamente US$ 3.000 i US$ 2.000.

Pago di e kompensashon ta kana via di OCW. For di e ministerio a hasi un inventario di e diferente organisashonnan di media na Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba. Den e siman di 10 di mei último a aserká nan ku mas informashon, inkluyendo un formulario di aplikashon. Pa mas tardá 5 di yüni benidero mester entregá e formulario yená i firmá via di e-mail na OCW.

One-off payment for media in the Caribbean Netherlands

The consequences of the corona crisis also have a major impact on the media sector in the Caribbean Netherlands. In uncertain times like these, the demand for information is increasing while the media channels, which are often dependent on advertising, are seeing their income fall back.

Because it is especially important in this crisis period that the information provision is maintained, Minister Arie Slob for Primary and Secondary Education and Media has promised a one-off payment on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW).

This financial support is intended for newspapers and radio and television stations in the Caribbean Netherlands that meet a number of criteria:

Provides professional and business news about Saba, St. Eustatius or Bonaire in general and news about the coronavirus in particular and continues doing so for an indefinite period of time;

Was already active with providing general information before March 19th, 2020;

Is registered with a Chamber of Commerce in the Caribbean Netherlands;

Is on the press list of the Communication department of RCN;

Experiences continuous pressure as a result of the corona crisis;

Must not be in bankruptcy or have filed for suspension of payments on March 19th, 2020.

For radio and television, the medium must also be known to the Telecom Agency and must have broadcasting permission from the Media Commission.

A total of US$ 66,000 has been made available for organizations that meet the above conditions. Television channels can claim a one-time payment of US$ 6,000. The one-off amounts for radio stations and newspapers are US$ 3,000 and US$ 2,000 respectively.

Payment of the benefit is made via OCW. The Ministry has made an inventory of the various media organizations on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. These were approached in the week of May 10th with more information, including an application form. The application form must be completed, signed and returned by e-mail to OCW no later than June 5th.