June 14, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Government of Sint Maarten ** What does it mean to be a patriot of Sint Maarten? **

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

It means that we love our country and are dedicated to preserving its values and traditions. It means that we honor those who have sacrificed to make our island what it is today. And it means that we are committed to building a better future for ourselves and for generations to come.
This Flag Day remember to be the best Patriot you can be.
Happy Flag Day Sint Maarten.
Minster Egbert Doran

 

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Gobièrnu ta instituí tim intra ministerial pa atende ku derame di zeta

REDAKSHON 0

Pronto lo tin un área pa por akapará kachónan sin un kas

REDAKSHON 0

PROME MINISTER A FELICITA FUNDACION KAPEL DI BETHANIA CU NAN BUNITA MISA

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: