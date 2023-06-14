Government of Sint Maarten ** What does it mean to be a patriot of Sint Maarten? **
It means that we love our country and are dedicated to preserving its values and traditions. It means that we honor those who have sacrificed to make our island what it is today. And it means that we are committed to building a better future for ourselves and for generations to come.
This Flag Day remember to be the best Patriot you can be.
Happy Flag Day Sint Maarten.
Minster Egbert Doran
