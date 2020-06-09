GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Audio di Briefing di Gobierno di Aruba tocante maneho COvid-19: Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes. Topico: Pakico ainda mester mantene disciplina den e fase aki cu no tin casonan registra.

Audio di Briefing di Gobierno di Aruba tocante maneho COvid-19: Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes.

 

Topico: Pakico ainda mester mantene disciplina den e fase aki cu no tin casonan registra.

 

