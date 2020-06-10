Single-Use Plastic Logo Competition

Philipsburg – The Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) launched its Single-Used Plastic Campaign earlier this year to raise awareness about the dangers of using single-used plastic for our environment, health and economy.

As part of the information campaign, the department reached out to the community, businesses and schools to share information. A logo campaign was later announced, encouraging students to be more actively involved by creating a logo design to be the face of the campaign.

Despite the COVID-19 virus and school closures, some schools still managed to assist students in creating amazing logo’s for the competition.

The submitted logos will be posted on Facebook (Department of The Interior and Kingdom Relations) from Monday 8th June, 13:00pm – Friday June 12th, 13:00pm.

The public would have the opportunity to vote for their winning logo for an entire week. The winning logo will be revealed on following Monday 15th June, at 13:00pm.

The office of BAK would like to thank all schools and students for participating, and we encourage all to vote and share, so others can vote too, #ourenvironmentmatter2 #St.MaartenPlasticFreeby2023!!