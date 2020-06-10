BAK, Policy series

Philipsburg – As part of a mini-series, the Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) organized a policy platform meeting on Thursday 4th June, at the Government’s Administration Building.

The objective of this first meeting series was to lay a foundation as it regards the basic functioning of government and its services.

Six presentations were given on the internal procedures of: Disaster Management, Personnel Affairs, the Public Service Center, Department of Records and Information (DIV), Information and Communications Technology (ICT), and Facilities.

The overall intention of the series falls in line with the objective of the platform: which is to synchronize policy efforts, share information, build capacity and ultimately elevate the effectiveness and functionality of the entire government apparatus by strengthening the policy level: “Connect, Share, And Progress!”

Overall the policy platform will enhance operational governance by ensuring that all policy workers throughout government is apprised of basic operational aspects within government. The series will continue for the next consecutive three Thursdays.