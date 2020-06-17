GOBIERNU NOTISIA Gobièrnu di Kòrsou Di e manera aki Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ke keda mantené komunidat informá di e kasonan relashoná na Corona Vírùs. June 17, 2020 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [ÚLTIMO INFORMASHON]: Di e manera aki Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ke keda mantené komunidat informá di e kasonan relashoná na Corona Vírùs. Pa por krea un distinshon a separá kasonan promé ku repatriashon for di kasonan durante repatriashon den e skema. KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
You must log in to post a comment.