IMMIGRATION AND BORDER PROTECTION SERVICES OFFICE REOPENS ON WEDNESDAY BY APPOINTMENT

The Cabinet of the Ministry of Justice on behalf of the Minister of Justice Anna Richardson on Tuesday stated that the Immigration and Border Protection Services will be open to the general public on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 by appointments only.

The office will be open from Monday to Thursday from 08:30 A.M. – 11:45 A.M. and 02:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

To schedule an appointment and/or for inquiries, please call:

+1721-543-0369; +1721-543-0353; +1721-543-0354; +1721-543-0355 or send an e-mail to: immigration@sintmaartengov.org