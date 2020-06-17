POLICE SINT MAARTEN Extension on time to claim confiscated scooters

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, June 16th 2020

Extension on time to claim confiscated scooters

In an effort to adequately inform the general public about the grace period to retrieve confiscated bikes, the Sint Police Force has extended the collection period for persons who can provide proper documentation for their bikes.

Persons still wishing to retrieve their bike(s) can now do so until the end of June 2020. The scooters and motorbikes that are allowed to be retrieved are those that were taken out of circulation, because they were being used in a way that was against the law, for instance, used without insurance, or because they had a technical problem.

Bikes that are confiscated for further investigations, will not be available for retrieval. The Prosecutor’s office is the only entity allowed to return a bike confiscated after investigation purposes.

If you know your bike or scooter is present at the police station, you can take it home with you if you can present the following documents: a proof of your identity (a driver’s license, identity card or passport) and proof that you are the rightful owner of the scooter/motorbike. You will also have to show proof of insurance and inspection for the scooter/motorbike.

If you can do so, your motorbike/scooter will be returned to you.

Persons who still have not retrieved their confiscated bikes by July 1st will no longer be allotted the opportunity to do so, we ask that you take advantage of this grace period, as the bikes will be cleared from the station in light of the 2020 Hurricane season