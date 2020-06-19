U.S. Consulate General Curacao – U.S. Air Force and Curaçao Partner to Enhance Regional Counternarcotics Efforts

U.S. Air Force and Curaçao Partner to Enhance Regional Counternarcotics

Efforts

In close cooperation with Curaçao and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the United States Air Force is

providing support to U.S. Southern Command’s enhanced counternarcotics operations in the Caribbean

region through the U.S. Forward Operating Location on Curaçao.

The U.S. Air Force is deploying an E-3 Sentry (AWACS), an E-8 Joint STARS (JSTARS), and

refueling aircraft at the Forward Operating Location on Curaçao to support the counternarcotics efforts.

Approximately 200 crew and maintenance personnel will accompany the aircraft. This multinational

effort reflects our ongoing commitment to global cooperation targeting drug trafficking and

transnational crime. The partnership demonstrates the strong ties between the United States, Curaçao,

and the Kingdom of the Netherlands as countries that uphold the rule of law.

The United States works with international partners worldwide to collectively address transnational

narcotics trafficking. We must diligently work together to stop narco-traffickers who seek to undermine

democracy. In this region, twenty-two nations provide support to counternarcotics efforts as part of the

Joint Interagency Task Force – South (JIATF-South). Seventy five percent of drug interdictions this year

have involved our regional partners. Our efforts ensure that our countries reduce the corrupting

influence of the drug trade and the other illicit activity.

The coronavirus pandemic makes this a particularly challenging time for all nations. The United States

Government takes with the utmost seriousness the need to limit the spread of COVID-19. To enter

Curaçao, all personnel will be held to strict medical standards including appropriate screening, masks,

and restricted movement on the island for the first 14 days. The U.S. Forward Operating Location in

coordination with the Government of Curaçao will ensure close monitoring and robust prevention

measures (including social distancing) for all U.S. personnel throughout their stay.

2020 marks twenty years since the establishment of the U.S. Forward Operating Location on Curaçao.

The United States expresses its gratitude to the people and Government of Curaçao for their support of

this mission and our ongoing partnership in assisting international efforts to combat global narcotics

trafficking.