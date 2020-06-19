U.S. Consulate General Curacao – U.S. Air Force and Curaçao Partner to Enhance Regional Counternarcotics Efforts
U.S. Air Force and Curaçao Partner to Enhance Regional Counternarcotics
Efforts
In close cooperation with Curaçao and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the United States Air Force is
providing support to U.S. Southern Command’s enhanced counternarcotics operations in the Caribbean
region through the U.S. Forward Operating Location on Curaçao.
The U.S. Air Force is deploying an E-3 Sentry (AWACS), an E-8 Joint STARS (JSTARS), and
refueling aircraft at the Forward Operating Location on Curaçao to support the counternarcotics efforts.
Approximately 200 crew and maintenance personnel will accompany the aircraft. This multinational
effort reflects our ongoing commitment to global cooperation targeting drug trafficking and
transnational crime. The partnership demonstrates the strong ties between the United States, Curaçao,
and the Kingdom of the Netherlands as countries that uphold the rule of law.
The United States works with international partners worldwide to collectively address transnational
narcotics trafficking. We must diligently work together to stop narco-traffickers who seek to undermine
democracy. In this region, twenty-two nations provide support to counternarcotics efforts as part of the
Joint Interagency Task Force – South (JIATF-South). Seventy five percent of drug interdictions this year
have involved our regional partners. Our efforts ensure that our countries reduce the corrupting
influence of the drug trade and the other illicit activity.
The coronavirus pandemic makes this a particularly challenging time for all nations. The United States
Government takes with the utmost seriousness the need to limit the spread of COVID-19. To enter
Curaçao, all personnel will be held to strict medical standards including appropriate screening, masks,
and restricted movement on the island for the first 14 days. The U.S. Forward Operating Location in
coordination with the Government of Curaçao will ensure close monitoring and robust prevention
measures (including social distancing) for all U.S. personnel throughout their stay.
2020 marks twenty years since the establishment of the U.S. Forward Operating Location on Curaçao.
The United States expresses its gratitude to the people and Government of Curaçao for their support of
this mission and our ongoing partnership in assisting international efforts to combat global narcotics
trafficking.
