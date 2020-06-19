A look at the types of the four aircraft the U.S. Air Force will temporarily deploy to Curaçao to support enhanced counter-narcotics operations with international partners targeting illicit traffickers in the Caribbean. Two patrol aircraft, an E-3 Sentry (AWACS) and E-8 Joint STARS (JSTARS), supported by two KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft, will fly detection and monitoring missions in international airspace to help U.S. and international law enforcement authorities disrupt and defeat transnational criminal organizations trafficking illegal narcotics in the region. (Graphic by SOUTHCOM Public Affairs. All images in graphic are U.S. Air Force file photos)