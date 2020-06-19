GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

A look at the types of the four aircraft the U.S. Air Force will temporarily deploy to Curaçao to support enhanced counter-narcotics operations with international partners targeting illicit traffickers in the Caribbean

U.S. Consulate General Curacao

