Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Entrante 1 di yüli Kòrsou ta habri frontera ofisialmente pa Hulanda i algun pais di Wèst Oropa sin karentena obligatorio. Tin algun kondishon pa e pasaheronan ku ta biaha pa Kòrsou.
Bezoek de overheids website voor de mededelingen in het Nederlands: https://gobiernu.cw/nl/mededelingen-over-het-coronavirus
mededelingen-over-het-coron avirus
