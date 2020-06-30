Public Health Passenger Locator Card (PLC): To protect your health, public health officers need you to complete this form whenever they
Public Health Passenger Locator Card (PLC): To protect your health, public health officers need you to complete this form whenever they
suspect a communicable disease onboard a flight. Your information will help public health officers to contact you if you were exposed to a communicable disease. It is
important to fill out this form completely and accurately. Your information is intended to be held in accordance with applicable laws and used only for public health
purposes.
You must log in to post a comment.