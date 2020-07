Koninklijke Marechaussee Mannen met geld en drugs gestopt op Eindhoven Airport / Koninklijke Marechaussee Men with money and drugs stopped at Eindhoven Airport

Men with money and drugs stopped at Eindhoven Airport

On Saturday June 27th, the Royal Police Department at Eindhoven Airport arrested a 33-year-old man from Roermond on suspicion of drug trafficking and money laundering. The man turned out to transport a total of 17 cocaine wraps in his hand luggage.

The man wanted to leave for Spain from Eindhoven Airport. During the security check, the man in addition to the cocaine wraps also transported a amount of about 4500 euros in his hand luggage. Because the man couldn’t explain how he got that money he was arrested for money laundering and drug trafficking. His money and drugs have been confiscated.

The man travelled with a 30-year-old man without a permanent residence. In his luggage, 6000 euros were found, which could not be made a reasonable explanation. His money has also been confiscated, pending further investigation by the police department in Eindhoven.