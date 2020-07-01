Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou ku enkuentro / Curaçao Culinary Team Gets Together

Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou ku enkuentro

Willemstad, 1 di yüli 2020 – Tur aña den e temporada akí, e Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou ta biaha pa Miami, Florida pa representá Kòrsou den e kompetensia di Taste of the Caribbean. E kompetensia ta un eksposishon di talentonan kulinario den diferente area di speshalidat, manera pasteleria, cocktail, karni i muchu mas. Lamentablemente, pa motibu di e pandemia global, e kompetensia di e aña aki a keda posponé.

Pa tene e miembronan di tim motivá i enkurashá, e Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou a bini huntu e siman aki pa pensa strategianan nobo den preparashon pa e kompetensia di 2021. E pandemia tabatin su efektonan riba e merkado di kuminda i bebida den Karibe kompletu. Pa e motibu aki ta importante pa tene e miembronan di Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou involukrá i motivá ku sosten di e manager di tim i tambe e coachnan.

Un danki speshal ta bai na Zest, Licores Maduro, Coca-Cola i Deli Nova pa hasi e atardi plasentero i inspirativo aki pa e tim posibel. Keda pendiente pa mas desaroyo komo ku e tim lo kuminsá pronto atrobe ku treinen. Tambe nan lo organisá diferente evento pa rekoudá fondo manera cookouts i BBQ.

CHATA ta entusiasmá pa kompartí tur lokual e Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou tin prepará i ta kontentu ku nan lo representá Kòrsou na e siguiente kompetensia di Taste of the Caribbean. Sostené i sigui e Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou riba Instagram i Facebook, kaminda nan lo kompartí nan skills i talento.

Curaçao Culinary Team Gets Together

Willemstad, July 1, 2020 – Every year around this time, the Curaçao Culinary Team heads down to Miami, Florida to represent Curaçao in the Taste of the Caribbean competition. The competition showcases culinary talents in different areas of specialty, such as pastries, cocktails, meat and much more. Unfortunately, due to the global pandemic, this year’s competition has been postponed.

In order to keep the team members motivated and encouraged, the Curaçao Culinary Team 2020 came together this week to brainstorm new strategies in preparation for the 2021 competition. The pandemic created a toll on the Food & Beverage Market all over the Caribbean. It is for this reason that is was important to, keep the Curaçao Culinary Team members engaged and motivated with the support of the Team Manager and coaches.

A special thanks to Zest, Licores Maduro, Coca-Cola & Deli Nova for making it possible for the team to enjoy a nice and inspiring afternoon. Stay pending for more developments, as the team will start training again soon. Furthermore, different fundraising initiatives such as cookouts and BBQ events will be organized.

CHATA is excited to share what the Curaçao Culinary Team 2020 has prepared for you and looks forward to having them represent Curaçao at the next Taste of the Caribbean competition. Make sure to support and follow the team on Instagram and Facebook, where they will be showcasing their skills and talent.