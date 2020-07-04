“.. Politician Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. joins PNP ..”

“.. Politician Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. joins Curaçao’s National People’s Party – PNP ..”

A new face in the green machine of Dr. Moises F. Da Costa Gomez

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – The most voted young politician of the Curaçaoan electoral history, Gwendell Mercelina Jr., celebrated his fourth anniversary since his political entrance in 2016. Also, it was his third year as an independent politician in the national scene.

After analyzing the scene and receiving several political offers, Mercelina created a popular questionnaire to gather data and indication from his focal group.

In a very innovative way on July 1st, emancipation day, 157 years of the abolition of slavery in a different ambiance at Prime Cuisine & Club at Zuikertuin Mall he presented the results of the survey to his family, friends and some press who attended.

When he finished presenting the results, Gwendell confirmed his new step and position as a politician by joining the party of the architect of political emancipation, Dr. Moises Frumencio Da Costa Gomez, The National People’s Party (PNP). In the words of Doctor, he said “to emancipate my people, they have to educate themselves”. His sustainable vision gave the party a unique surviving spirit during 70 years in the political arena.

And as a fresh new politician with the voice of his generation, Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. affirms that one can change the plan but never the mission which is focused on the wellness of Curaçao.

He received a warm welcome from The National People’s Party Leader Mrs. Ruthmilda Larmonie – Cecilia, and also prominent leaders such as Mrs. Maria Liberia – Peters and Mr. Faroe Metry.

With the new young face joining The National People’s Party the revitalization assures the PNP is coming back!

That’s why Gwendell Mercelina, Jr.’s decision was extremely important to share with the community. In his last words, he said: “We can’t construct a great nation on weak soil. To see a prosperous island, for it to be auto sufficient and innovative, we have to work on a solid base of leadership, and availability of our people to do more. We can analyze this through different angles from the formation of a positive culture, to our financial means to our education. And now it is the green light to change for the best!”

You may enjoy the Revelation Presentation through https://bit.ly/ revelashonskerpi and the results of the survey via https://bit.ly/resultadoskerpi