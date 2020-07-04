“.. Politician Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. joins PNP ..”
“.. E polítiko Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. a uní ku Partido Nashonal di Pueblo – PNP ..”
Un kara nobo den tolda bèrdè di Dr. Moises F. Da Costa Gomez
WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – E polítiko hóben mas votá den historia elektoral di Kòrsou, Gwendell Mercelina Jr., a kumpli su kuarto aniversario for di su entrada polítiko na 2016. Alabes tabata tin tres aña komo polítiko independiente den e senario nashonal.
Despues di diferente oferta polítiko, Mercelina a krea un enkuesta popular pa risibí data i indikashon di su grupo di enfoke.
Den un forma inovativo riba promé di yüli último, dia di emansipashon, 157 aña di abolishon di sklabitut, ku un ambiente ameno na Prime Cuisine & Club na Zuikertuin Mall e la presentá su resultado pa famia, simpatisadónan i algun prensa.
Na momentu ku e la tèrminá ku e resultado popular di su kuestionario, Gwendell a afirmá su posishon nobo den e arena pa uni ku e partido di e arkitekto di nos emansipashon polítiko Dr. Moises Frumencio Da Costa Gomez, Partido Nashonal di Pueblo (PNP). Den palabranan di Doktor e la bisa “pa mi pueblo emansipá, nan mester studia”. Su vishon sostenibel a duna e partido un sobrebibensia úniko den nos arena polítiko durante 70 aña. Anto komo polítiko kara nobo ku bos di su generashon Gwendell Mercelina, Jr ta afirmá ku nos por kambia e plan pero nunka e meta ku ta fiha riba bienestar di Kòrsou.
E la risibí un wèlkòm di kita sombré serka lider di partido Nashonal di Pueblo, sra. Ruthmilda Larmonie – Cecilia, i tambe titularnan prominente manera sra. Maria Liberia – Peters i sr. Faroe Metry.
Ku e kara nobo hóben di partido Nashonal di Pueblo su revitalisashon bo tin sigur ku PNP ta na kaminda!
P’esei Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. su desishon tabata importante pa kompartí. Por último e la bisa ku: “Nos no por sigui konstruí un gran nashon riba un base debil. Pa nos isla por prosperá, pa e ta outosufisiente i inovadó, mester traha riba un base sólido ku liderazgo i disponibilidat pa hasi kos. Bo por analisá esaki den diferente ángulo for di formashon di un kultura positivo, pa nos medionan finansiero te na nos edukashon. I awor te momentu ku tin lus bèrdè pa kambio real!”.
Por wak bèk presentashon di Revelashon Skèrpi riba https://bit.ly/
“.. Politician Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. joins Curaçao’s National People’s Party – PNP ..”
A new face in the green machine of Dr. Moises F. Da Costa Gomez
WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – The most voted young politician of the Curaçaoan electoral history, Gwendell Mercelina Jr., celebrated his fourth anniversary since his political entrance in 2016. Also, it was his third year as an independent politician in the national scene.
After analyzing the scene and receiving several political offers, Mercelina created a popular questionnaire to gather data and indication from his focal group.
In a very innovative way on July 1st, emancipation day, 157 years of the abolition of slavery in a different ambiance at Prime Cuisine & Club at Zuikertuin Mall he presented the results of the survey to his family, friends and some press who attended.
When he finished presenting the results, Gwendell confirmed his new step and position as a politician by joining the party of the architect of political emancipation, Dr. Moises Frumencio Da Costa Gomez, The National People’s Party (PNP). In the words of Doctor, he said “to emancipate my people, they have to educate themselves”. His sustainable vision gave the party a unique surviving spirit during 70 years in the political arena.
And as a fresh new politician with the voice of his generation, Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. affirms that one can change the plan but never the mission which is focused on the wellness of Curaçao.
He received a warm welcome from The National People’s Party Leader Mrs. Ruthmilda Larmonie – Cecilia, and also prominent leaders such as Mrs. Maria Liberia – Peters and Mr. Faroe Metry.
With the new young face joining The National People’s Party the revitalization assures the PNP is coming back!
That’s why Gwendell Mercelina, Jr.’s decision was extremely important to share with the community. In his last words, he said: “We can’t construct a great nation on weak soil. To see a prosperous island, for it to be auto sufficient and innovative, we have to work on a solid base of leadership, and availability of our people to do more. We can analyze this through different angles from the formation of a positive culture, to our financial means to our education. And now it is the green light to change for the best!”
You may enjoy the Revelation Presentation through https://bit.ly/
“.. Politicus Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. sluit zich aan bij de Nationale Volkspartij van Curaçao – PNP ..”
Een nieuw gezicht in de groene machine van Dr. Moises F. Da Costa Gomez
WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – De jonge politicus met de meeste stemmen van de electorale geschiedenis van Curaçao, Gwendell Mercelina Jr., heeft zijn 4de jaar sinds zijn politieke entree in 2016 gevierd. Het was ook zijn derde jaar als onafhankelijk politicus in de nationale arena.
Na het ontleden van de scène en het ontvangen van verschillende politieke aanbiedingen, creëerde Mercelina een populaire enquête om data te vergaren en indicaties van zijn doelgroep te verzamelen.
Op een zeer innovatieve manier op 1 juli, emancipatiedag, 157 jaar afschaffing van de slavernij in een andere ambiance bij Prime Cuisine & Club in Zuikertuin Mall, presenteerde hij de resultaten van de enquête aan zijn familie, vrienden en enkele pers die aanwezig waren.
Toen hij klaar was met het presenteren van de resultaten, bevestigde Gwendell zijn nieuwe stap en positie als politicus door lid te worden van de partij van de architect van politieke emancipatie, Dr. Moises Frumencio Da Costa Gomez, de Nationale Volkspartij (PNP). In de woorden van Dokter zei hij “om mijn volk te emanciperen, moeten ze zichzelf opvoeden”. Zijn duurzame visie gaf de partij een unieke overlevingsgeest gedurende 70 jaar in de politieke arena.
En als frisse nieuwe politicus met de stem van zijn generatie, bevestigt Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. dat men het plan kan veranderen, maar nooit de missie die gericht is op het welzijn van Curaçao.
Hij werd hartelijk verwelkomd door de leider van de Nationale Volkspartij, mevrouw Ruthmilda Larmonie – Cecilia, en ook prominente leiders zoals mevrouw Maria Liberia – Peters en de heer Faroe Metry.
Met het nieuwe jonge gezicht dat zich bij de Nationale Volkspartij voegt, zorgt de revitalisatie ervoor dat de PNP terugkomt!
Daarom was de beslissing van Gwendell Mercelina, Jr. uiterst belangrijk om te delen met de bevolking. In zijn laatste woorden zei hij: “We kunnen geen grote natie bouwen op zwakke gronden. Om een welvarend en innovatief eiland te zijn, moeten we werken aan een solide basis van leiderschap en de beschikbaarheid van onze mensen om meer te doen. We kunnen dit vanuit verschillende invalshoeken analyseren, van de vorming van een positieve cultuur tot onze financiële middelen tot ons onderwijs. En nu is het groene licht om het beste te veranderen!”
U kunt genieten van de presentatie via https://bit.ly/
