Kasi 3000 turista di estadia den e promé 12 dianan Sifranan preliminar luna di yüli 2020 / Almost 3000 stayover visitors in first 12 days Preliminary July 2020 Visitor Arrivals 

Kasi 3000 turista di estadia den e promé 12 dianan Sifranan preliminar luna di yüli 2020

WILLEMSTAD- 13 di yüli 2020 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá yegada di 2.960 turista di estadia desde reapertura di frontera dia 1 di yüli 2020. 74% di e kantidat di turista registrá ta prosedente di Europa i 14% a bini for di region Karibe.

Ku nos frontera habrí te na e momentunan aki, pa solamente algun pais den Wèst Europa, por mira ku 92% di e europeonan ku a bishitá Kòrsou ta prosedente di Hulanda. Sobrá a bini for di Alemania i Bèlgika. Un total di 60% di e europeonan aki a keda na un akomodashon alternativo miéntras 40% a keda den hotèl.

For di region Karibe te na e momentunan aki, Kòrsou a risibí 407 turista di estadia. Bishitantenan for di otro islanan den Reino Hulandes tambe por bishitá Kòrsou. Un total di 226 turista di estadia a keda risibí for di Bonaire, 138 for di Aruba i un total di 43 for di St. Maarten.

CEO di CTB, Paul Pennicook a remarká, “esaki ta loke nos a antisipá ku reapertura di frontera. Nos ta keda den espera pa aun mas turista na luna di ougùstùs”.

Almost 3000 stayover visitors in first 12 days Preliminary July 2020 Visitor Arrivals

WILLEMSTAD, July 13, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 2,960 stayover visitor arrivals since the borders reopened on July 1st. Seventy-four percent of the reported visitors are travelling from Europe and 14% from the Caribbean region.

With the borders being open to only a select number of countries in Western Europe, 92% of the European visitors came from the Netherlands. The rest came from Germany and Belgium. Sixty percent of these European visitors stayed in alternative accommodations, while 40% stayed in resort hotels.

From the Caribbean region, we have welcomed so far 407 stayover visitors. Visitors from other Dutch Kingdom islands are also welcome to visit Curaçao. We have welcomed 226 (Bonaire), 138 (Aruba), and 43 (St. Maarten) stayover visitors.

According to CTB CEO, Paul Pennicook, “this is about what we expected with the reopening of the borders. We look forward to even more visitors arriving in the month of August”.