Philipsburg, 13th 2020

Armed robbery in the Cole-Bay area

The detectives of Special Unite Robbery are investigating two (2) separate robberies that had took place at a restaurant and supermarket in the Cole Bay area over the weekend.

During both robberies two masked men dressed in dark clothing appeared in the establishment brandishing firearms. After robbing the establishments the two suspects fled on the scooter in an unknown directions.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is requesting any information from persons who may have seen or recognize the suspects connected to this investigation, The more the community comes together to assist in the combat against these crimes the faster the robber(s) can be apprehended.

The police have noticed an uptick in robberies to various business establishments since the relaxing of the Covid-19 measures. Here are some suggested measures persons and businesses can take to avoid being targeted:

Be aware of your surroundings and maintain visibility throughout your store

Develop a cash control program, to avoid having a large amount of cash

Be discreet in cash counting and bank deposits. Do this in a safe area.

Trust your instincts. If you sense trouble, get away as soon as possible.

Don’t look like an easy target. Robbers want someone who will provide the least resistance. If you look like you know where you are going, walk with your head up and eyes alert, you will most likely be left alone.

Be observant, be aware of persons coming into your business and just standing and observing.

Invest in a security alarm system.

The Special Unite Robbery (SUR) can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext 203 204 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx 24/7.