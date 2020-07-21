Bak Organizes Policy Writing Workshop

Philipsburg – To strengthen and upgrade the policy capacity within government, the Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BAK) – through the established policy platform – organized a policy writing workshop for all policy workers.



Since its inception, the platform has been used as a mechanism to set and raise standards within government, mobilize change and stimulate active and positive participation between and amongst policy workers in general. By doing this, the platform enhances skills and strengthens the core of the civil service.

The workshop spanned two intense days of policy writing. The workshop is the beginning of the development of standards for policy writing as well as a guideline for policy development.

Policy development happens in a very dynamic environment to which policy workers must be provided with the necessary tools to ensure efficient, effective and sustainable outcomes.

As such, the Policy Platform will continue to strive for a more integrated and holistic approach to policy development. Notwithstanding the need to ensure that all policy workers are aware of the internal procedures, legislation of government, but also to combat silo’s.