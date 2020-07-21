Man arrested for multiple offence.  – Suspect arrested for threatening neighbors and resisting arrest.  – Another suspect arrests for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, July 21th 2020

Man arrested for multiple offence.

The personnel of the Detective Department arrested the man with the initials E.Y. in the early morning of 21 July 2020. The suspect was being sought in connection with committing of various criminal offences. He was brought to the police station Philipsburg where he was questioned. After being interrogated the suspect was incarcerated pending further investigation. The investigation is still in its early stages so no further information would be divulge at this time.

Suspect arrested for threatening neighbors and resisting arrest.

Several patrols were directed to the Dollison drive on early Tuesday July 21th 2020 around and 00:15 am where a man was threatening his neighbors with bodily harm. At the scene, the patrol was approached by two men who wanted to make an official report against the man with the initials R.R. who threatens to harm the both.

The police officers decided to approach the man who was still at the scene and ask him exactly were going on. R.R. started to insult and threatens the officers for no apparent reason. He was urged several times to control his anger and explain what had happened, which he refused. At a certain point, the police decided to arrest R.R. as the situation had threatened to get out of hand.

While trying to arrest R.R, he began to vehemently resisting his arrest and began struggling with the officers. He was later brought under the control, placed in the police vehicle and then taken to the police station in Philipsburg where he is detained pending further investigation.

Another suspect arrests for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Monday evening July 20th 2020 around 06.30 pm, several police officers were busy stopping and controlling vehicles in the area of Middle region that were suspected of being stolen.

During inspection of the vehicle, in was apparent to the officers that the VIN the

VIN number of the vehicle was changed or tampered with. The vehicle being a silver Hyundai I-10 was confiscated and brought to the police station in Philipsburg.

Unable to provide a valid explanation, the driver with the initials M.J.M was

arrested and transported to the police station for where he is being held for

questioning. The investigation into the car theft is still ongoing.