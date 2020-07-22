RENNOX CALMES TO REPRESENT POLITICAL PARTY; LKKK; IN CURACAO PARLIAMENT?

TRANSCRIPT

Goedemorgen Rennox!

Dit is Josefina Josepha, leider en president van Liberalismo Klasiko Kommunidat di Korsou; LKKK, politieke partij van de nationale verkiezingen van 2017.

Luister even, vertrouwelijk!

Ik juich je toe om op te komen voor Curaçao, voor wat de motieven ook waren om je steun te trekken maar de regering te steunen!

Vandaag heb je de kans om een ​​verschil te maken in de geschiedenis en het leven van Curaçao.

Als je van dit land houdt; en de mensen erin, dan is er maar één beslissing.

Dat is LKKK nu vertegenwoordigend in het parlement, voor een betere Curaçao!

Neem even de tijd en denk erover na, maar deze kans zal niet voor altijd beschikbaar zijn!

Je hebt de kans om geschiedenis en een verschil te maken omdat; nu heeft Curaçao jongeren nodig om zich te verenigen en oplossingen te brengen, Samen met LKKK kunnen wij hiervoor zorgen!

Je doet dit omdat het is het beste en het juiste om te doen, voor het land, voor de mensen en de vooruitgang van onze mensen en ons land!

Neem even de tijd en je zult beseffen dat dit de beste keuze is, het ligt nu allemaal in jouw handen!

Geniet met Gods snelheid van de rest van je dag!

Hoor snel van je!]

Original

倫諾克斯早上好！

這是自由主義者克拉科夫·科穆尼達特·迪·科甦的領導人兼總裁何塞菲娜·約瑟夫（Josefina Josepha）；

LKKK，

從2017年全國大選的政黨。

請保密地聽我一會！

我為您支持庫拉索島而鼓掌，無論出於什麼目的吸引您的支持，卻能維持政府！

今天，您有機會改變庫拉索島的歷史和生活。

如果您愛這個國家；和其中的人，那麼只有一個決定。

從現在開始，議會中代表LKKK，這是一個更好的CURACAO！

花一點時間考慮一下

但是，此機會將永遠消失！

您有機會創造歷史並與眾不同

因為;現在庫拉索島需要年輕人團結起來並提出解決方案，

與LKKK一起，我們可以確保這一點！

你這樣做是因為

這是最好的事情，也是正確的事情，

為了這個國家

為人民和我們人民和國家的進步！

花點時間，您將意識到這是最佳選擇，現在就掌握在您手中了嗎！

用上帝的速度享受您餘下的一天！

聽到您的到來！

TRANSLATED SOURCE

Good morning; Rennox!

This is Josefina Josepha, Leader and President of Liberalismo Klasiko Kommunidat di Korsou; LKKK, political party from the 2017 national elections.

Just listen to me for a moment; Confidentially!

Let me say; I applaud you on standing up for Curacao, for whatever were the motives in pulling your support, but sustaining the government!

Today, you have the chance to make a difference in the history and life of Curacao.

If you love this country; and the people in it, then there is only one decision and that is represent LKKK in parliament starting now, for a better Curacao!

Take a moment and think about it, but this opportunity won’t be available forever!

You have the chance to make history and a difference because; now Curacao needs the youthful to unite and bring solutions, and together with LKKK, we can ensure this!

You’re doing this because it is the best thing, and the right thing to do, for the country,

for the people and the progress of our people and country!

Take a moment and you will realize that this is the best choice! It is all in your hands now!

With God’s speed enjoy the rest of your day!

Hear from you soon!

END OF TRANSCRIPT

Audio Conversation… R. Calmes