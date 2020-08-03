SINT MAARTEN ** Minister of Justice Updates on the Status of the Function Books **

** Minister of Justice Updates on the Status of the Function Books **

Minister of Justice Anna Richardson, updates on the status of the function books to keep all stakeholders informed. A letter has been sent to the Council of Advice requesting an update on the timeline for the delivery of their advice on the draft legislation concerning the repeal of ‘Rechtspositie Korps Politie Nederlandse Antillen 2000’ and the salary scales for the Police Force of St. Maarten (KPSM). This advice concerns the function book of the KPSM; one of the nine departments within the Ministry of Justice.

A function book comprises three parts; firstly, the functions and their job descriptions, secondly, the valuation and assignment of scales to the functions based on the “weight” of the function, and finally, the formation plan noting FTEs (Full-Time Equivalents) per function. The first part has been completed for all nine departments within the Ministry of Justice.

On Thursday, July 29, the Council of Ministers approved the establishment of a Project Group that will focus on the finalization and legislative ratification of the function books and placing personnel in the functions thereafter. The Project Group will comprise of a Steering Committee and a Workgroup with representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of General Affairs, and the Ministry of Finance. The Project Group is scheduled to launch in the coming weeks once its national decree is finalized.

Minister Richardson states, “Regarding the function books, following proper protocol within the legal framework is of the utmost importance to guarantee that things are completed in the right manner. Within the legal framework, there will be an inclusive process, and it designates the legal responsibility of all parties.”

The legal framework will involve the Committee of Civil Servants Unions (CCSU) representing the unions and the Department Heads of the Ministry of Justice. The framework and related legislation specifically outlines when the CCSU is to be approached and their legal role. The Minister of Justice will meet with Department Heads of the Ministry of Justice to discuss the status and approach to their departmental function book. The Department Heads will be charged with disseminating specific information on the status of the function book to their personnel.

To promote transparency and communication, the Cabinet of the Ministry of Justice commits to continuous updates on this matter both internally, and to the public. The completion of the function books remains among the Top Five priorities of the Minister of Justice.