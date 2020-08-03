Sint Maarten ** COVID-19 now risen to 66 cases **

** COVID-19 now risen to 66 cases **

As of August 2nd, at 4:00PM, the ministry of VSA was informed by Dr. Raïssa Tjon-Kon-Fat, that we currently have 66 active cases on Sint Maarten. The new total of confirmed cases now stand at 146.

Minister Panneflek expresses his deepest sympathy to the bereaved family and friends of the patient who has unfortunately succumbed to COVID-19. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is currently 16.