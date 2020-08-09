Next weekend the Curacao Boxing Association (CuraBox) will participate in a two-day virtual seminar for referees/judges.

The seminar will be conducted by Chairman of the AIBA Referee/Judges Commission, Ray Silvas of the USA, and will run from August 15 to 16. Thus far, 158 participants have registered for the seminar. They come from various Caribbean countries, like; Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Trinidad & Tobago and the US Virgin Islands.

Curacao will be represented by 10 officials namely; Charlton Donker, Edmond Lodowica, Erwin Kleiboer, Gilbert Girigori, Jonathan Symor, Redferne Regales, Willem-Jan Paardekooper, Andy Frans, Huibertico Balentien and Edwin Baas.

Edwin Baas, President of the Curacao Boxing Association, already met Mr. Silva in Panama in January. In Panama Mr. Silva discussed this seminar with organizer Mr. Steve Ninvalle (Guyana), Vice President of the Americas Boxing Confederation. The advent of COVID-19 has forced to make it a virtual one.

The seminar is a good preparation for the boxing bouts that CuraBox will organize on Saturday September 5th.