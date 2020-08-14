CHATA su Attractions Task Force ta invitabo na Sambil pa gana i klousurá e Staycation special / CHATA Attractions Task Force Invites you to Sambil to Win and close the Staycation Special

CHATA su Attractions Task Force ta invitabo na Sambil pa gana i klousurá e Staycation special

Willemstad, 14 d ougùstùs 2020 – Na komienso di yüli, CHATA su Attractions Task force a lansa e Staycation special, kual ta duna lokalnan e oportunidat pa bishitá Landhuis Chobolobo, Serena’s Art Factory, Hato Caves i Curaçao Sea Aquarium pa solamente 10 florin pa persona pa kada atrakshon. E Staycation special tabata asina popular ku a ekstendé esaki te 16 di ougùstùs 2020. Bishitantenan ku bishitá tur kuater atrakshon i kolektá tur kuater stampia riba e karchi risibí na e promé atrakshon, ta kai outomatikamente den kontienda pa gana e Back to School voucher na balor di NAFl.500,- pa hasi kompras na Sambil kende ta miembro di CHATA i partner den e kampaña.

CHATA su Attractions Task Force ta invitabo na Sambil, djamars 18 di ougùstùs 2020 pa asina tin e oportunidat di gana premionan i tambe revelá ken ta e felis ganadó di e Back to School voucher. Djoin e tim 5:30PM na Sambil dilanti di Curaçao Activities, kaminda lo anunsiá e ganadó. Trese e muchanan libremente paso ta bai tin un area pa pinta i klùr pa entretené nan.

CHATA Attractions Task Force Invites you to Sambil to Win and close the Staycation Special

Willemstad, August 14, 2020 – At the beginning of July, the CHATA Attractions Task Force launched a Staycation Special, giving locals the opportunity to visit Landhuis Chobolobo, Serena’s Art Factory, Hato Caves and Curaçao Sea Aquarium for only 10 guilders per person per attraction. The Staycation Special has been so popular that it has been extended until August 16, 2020. Visitors who visit all four attractions and collect all four stamps on the postcard received at the first attraction they visit, automatically become eligible for a Back to School voucher of NAFl. 500,- to shop at Sambil Shopping Mall, CHATA member and partner in this campaign.

The CHATA Attraction Task Force invites you to join at Sambil on Tuesday August 18, 2020 to get the chance to win prizes and to reveal who the lucky winner of the Back to School voucher is. Join the team at 5:30PM at Sambil in front of Curaçao Activities, where the winner will be announced. Feel free to bring along your kids, as there will be a coloring area to entertain the little ones.