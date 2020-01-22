Curacao Medical Center a firma Head of Terms (HOT) ku Zakito District Cooling

“Zakito District Cooling, desaroyo duradera pa un kosto mas abou”

Zakito District Cooling ta ofresé cooling na tur edifisio entre Rif i Piscadera ku ta adekuá i ku básikamente ta wòrdu friá sentralmente; manera Dreams hotel, World Trade Center Curaçao, Sentro Mediko Otrabanda, Residence Piscadera, Renaissance i Curaçao Medical Center (Hospital Nobo).

Dito Garmers (Director Vastgoed di, Curacao Medical Center, CMC): “CMC tin un systema di èrko “state of the art” i sigur. Zakito District Cooling tabata un desishon lógiko pa nos. Dor di e limitenan finansiero di nos sistema di kwido, konstantement nos ta keda buska un manera nobo di baha e kosto nan manteniendo e kalidad i seguridad di e kwido.

E sistema di Zakito District Cooling ta ofresé nos e posibilidat di realisá esaki sin invershon pa nos. Banda di baha nos kosto pa uso di èrko, e sistema ta sòru ku nos ta menos vulnerabel na e kosto di energía ku semper ta kambia.

Ku nos systema di èrko aktual e kantidat di cooling ta mas o menos 70-80% di nos konsumo total di energía. Pasobra e sistema di Zakito District Cooling ta un sistema duradero, e ta ofresé nos e posibilidat di baha nos Carbon Footprint i nos impacto riba Global Warming substancialmente. Asina CMC ta bira un di e hospitalnan mas duradero den nos region.”

Gilbert Gouverneur (Director di Zakito DC): “Firmamentu di e HOT ku CMC ta un mile stone importante i nos ta spera di por finalisá e kontrakto final pronto. Nos planing ta pa kaba di firma tur kontrato final ku e klientenan pa fin di febrüari, ya nos por kaba e finansiamentu i start ku e konstrukshon. A sobra solamente un kantidad limitá di kapasidat riba e sistema di Zakito, pa kual nos ta den negosashon ku diferente partido.

Awa di laman hundu ta un di e fuentenan di energia mas konfiabel, mas stabil pa loke ta trata gastu i sostenibel ku tin na mundu. Spesialmente pa islanan, awa di laman hundu tin un fuente balioso di kresementu. Prinsipalmente ku proyektonan di awa di laman na gran eskala manera esaki, lo por ta posibel pa ofresé sistema di cooling konfiabel (hurricane and tsunami proof), sostenibel i ku kosto efektivo na klientenan. Tambe por desaroyá un spinoff potensial ku por ofresé berdura i kuminda di laman pa e isla. Esaki por ta un pilar ekonómiko nobo pa Kòrsou.

Den e plataforma Deepseawater Industry hunto ku gobiernu i sektor privá nos ta den e proseso di promové i desaroyá un posibel industria nobo pa Kòrsou.. E impakto ekonómiko premirá ta entre USD 50-100 mion pa aña ku 400-600 kupo di trabou figo.

Deep Seawater Technology, ta un opshon lógiko pa e islanan yega na un kaminda más “green”, autosufisiente i independiente di influensianan ékstranhero manera merkado di kombustibel i alimentashon”.

Curacao Medical Center (CMC) signs Head of Terms with Zakito District

“Zakito District Cooling, a logical choice”

WILLEMSTAD – Zakito District Cooling intends to provide cooling to all the suitable, basically centralized cooled, buildings between Rif and Piscadera, such as the Dreams hotel, World Trade Center Curaçao, Sentro Mediko Otrabanda, Residence Piscadera, Renaissance, and the Curacao Medical Center.

Dito Garmers (Managing Director, Curacao Medical Center): “Curacao Medical Center has a state of the art and reliable air-conditioning system. Given the financial limits of our health care system CMC is continuously looking for ways to lower operational costs while maintaining reliability and quality requirements. The realisation of Zakito District Cooling gives us this opportunity without any additional investments. Zakito District Cooling, will besides lowering our cost, make our activities less sensitive to the ever-fluctuating energy costs.

Cooling with our current air-conditioning system amounts to ca. 70-80% of our total energy costs. As the Zakito District Cooling is a sustainable cooling source, it will substantially reduce our Carbon Footprint and impact on Global Warming, making CMC one of the most sustainable hospitals in the region.”

Gilbert Gouverneur (Director Zakito District Cooling) “We are very pleased with this important step by CMC and hope to be able to finalize the final cooling agreement soon. Our planning is to have all final contracts signed by the end of February, in order to reach financial closure and start construction. There is still a limited amount of capacity left to connect new customers to the primary circuit for which we are in discussions with several interested parties.

Deep seawater is one of the most reliable, sustainable and cost stable energy sources in the world. Especially for island nations, deep seawater is a valuable source of growth. With large scale seawater projects like this it will be possible to also develop the spinoff potential which could provide all the vegetables (greenhouses) and seafood (aquaculture) for the island, a potential new economic pillar for Curaçao.

In the Deep Seawater Industry platform together with other local public and private stakeholders, we are also working to promote and develop a Deep Sea Water Industry that will incentivize new economic and productive activities, and promote research and development. Expected annual direct and indirect contribution for Curacao is 50-100MUSD with 400-600 jobs.

Deep Seawater technology is a logical option in the journey towards green and more self-sufficient islands, independent of foreign influences like fuel and food markets.”

Het Curacao Medical Center tekent Head of Terms (HOT) met Zakito District Cooling

‘Zakito District Cooling, duurzaamheid tegen lagere kosten’

WILLEMSTAD — Zakito District Cooling heeft het voornemen alle daarvoor geschikte gebouwen tussen Rif en Piscadera die voornamelijk over gecentraliseerde koelsystemen beschikken, van koeling te voorzien. Het gaat om gebouwen zoals het Dreams hotel, het World Trade Center Curaçao, Sentro Mediko Otrabanda, Residence Piscadera, het Renaissance en het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC).

Dito Garmers (Managing Director Vastgoed van het, Curacao Medical Center, CMC): “Het Curacao Medical Center heeft een state of the art en een betrouwbaar airconditioning systeem. Gezien de financiële limieten van ons gezondheidsapparaat is CMC continu op zoek naar manieren om de operationele kosten te verlagen, waarbij de betrouwbaarheid en kwaliteit gehandhaafd blijft. Het realiseren van het Zakito District Cooling project geeft ons de mogelijkheid om dit zonder additionele kosten te doen. Naast het verlagen van de kosten maak Zakito District Cooling onze activiteiten minder gevoelig voor de steeds fluctuerende energiekosten.

Met het huidige airconditioning systeem vormt koeling al gauw 70-80% van onze energiekosten. Omdat Zakito District Cooling een duurzaam systeem is, reduceert het onze Carbon Footprint en impact op Global Warming substantieel, waardoor CMC op dit gebied een van de duurzaamste ziekenhuizen in de regio zal zijn.”

Gilbert Gouverneur (Directeur van Zakito DC): “Het teken van de HOT met CMC is een belangrijke “milestone” en wij verwachten snel het definitieve koelingscontract af te kunnen ronden. Onze planning is om alle definitieve koeling contracten eind februari getekend te hebben, om dan financial closure te halen en met de bouwactiviteiten te beginnen. Er is nu nog maar een beperkte hoeveelheid capaciteit over om klanten op het primaire circuit aan te sluiten. Hiervoor zijn we met verschillende partijen in gesprek.

Diepzeewater is een van de meest betrouwbare, duurzame en qua kosten meest stabiele energiebronnen ter wereld. Met name voor eilanden is diepzeewater een waardevolle bron van groei. Met grootschalige zeewaterprojecten zoals deze zal het mogelijk zijn om niet alleen betrouwbare (orkaan- en tsunamibestendige), duurzame en kostenbesparende koeling te bieden aan vele consumenten, maar het kunnen er ook spin-off mogelijkheden worden gecreëerd die het eiland voorzien van allerlei groenten (kassen) en seafood (aquacultuur). Dit is een potentieel nieuwe economische pijler voor Curaçao.

In het diepzeewaterindustrieplatform werken we samen met andere lokale publieke en private partijen aan de promotie en ontwikkeling van een diepzeewaterindustrie die nieuwe economische en productieve activiteiten kan stimuleren. De verwachte directe en indirecte bijdrage aan de economie van Curacao is USD 50-100 miljoen per jaar met 400-600 permanente arbeidsplaatsen.

Het gebruik van diepzeewatertechnologie is een logische stap in de richting van groene en meer zelfvoorzienende eilanden, onafhankelijk van buitenlandse invloeden zoals brandstof en voedselmarkten.”