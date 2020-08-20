CHATA ta estabelesé su Restaurant and Beach Club Task Force ku Lauw Jacobs komo presidente di direktiva / CHATA Established Restaurant and Beach Club Task Force with Lauw Jacobs as chairman

CHATA ta estabelesé su Restaurant and Beach Club Task Force

ku Lauw Jacobs komo presidente di direktiva

Willemstad, 20 di ougùstùs 2020 – E luna aki, CHATA a firma e Memorandum of Understanding ku presidente di direktiva, Lauw Jacobs i miembro di direktiva Lex Hanskamp pa estabelesé e CHATA Restaurant and Beach Club Task Force (RBCT).

E propósito di e CHATA RBCT ta pa keda promové un praktika mas sostenibel di restorant, beach clubnan, barnan, promotor di evento, kafetaria i klupnan nokturno i tambe den e sektor di hospitalidat i turismo. Aparte di e ophetivo prinsipal, e task force a keda formá ku e proposito pa desaroyá e kolaborashon entre CHATA i e asosashon di restorant di Kòrsou, Curaçao Restaurant Association (CRA).

Atraves di añanan, CHATA a estabelesé i representá diferente task force, manera: Atrakshon, HR, Restorant, Sostenibilidat, Arte, Kultura i Herensia, Buseo, MICE, Merkadeo, Taksi i e tambe e merkado di luho. E CHATA Restaurant and Beach Club Task Force ta un tremendo adishon na e paraplü ku ta representá tur loke ta relashoná ku hospitalidat i turismo. CHATA, huntu ku su task forcenan lo sigui traha kolektivamente pa krea un mihó eksperensia pa nos turistanan i tambe lokalnan, mientras ta mehorá e kolaborashon entre e diferente negoshinan den industria di hospitalidat i turismo.

CHATA Established Restaurant and Beach Club Task Force

with Lauw Jacobs as chairman

Willemstad August 20, 2020 – Earlier this month, CHATA signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Chairman, Lauw Jacobs, and board member, Lex Hanskamp, to establish the CHATA Restaurant and Beach Club Task Force (RBCT).

The purpose of the CHATA RBCT is to continuously promote more sustainable practices within the restaurants, beach clubs, bars, event promoters, cafés, and nightclubs as well as the hospitality and tourism sector. Aside from the task force’s main objective, the task force has been set up with the intention to develop collaboration between CHATA and the Curaçao Restaurant Association (CRA).

Throughout the years, CHATA has established and represented different task forces such as: Attractions, HR, Restaurant, Sustainability, Arts, Culture and Heritage, Dive, MICE, Marketing, Taxi and Luxury Task Force. The CHATA Restaurant and Beach Club Task Force is a great addition to the umbrella representing everything hospitality and tourism related. CHATA, along with its task forces, will continue to work collectively towards creating a better destination experience for our tourists and locals, while also strengthening the collaboration between the different businesses in the Hospitality and Tourism Industry