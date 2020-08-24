From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, August 24th, 2020

The Sint Maarten Police Force made several arrest over the weekend

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) made several arrest over the weekend for various infractions, which included robbery, ill-treatment and possession of stolen goods.

In the first arrest which took place, yesterday, Sunday, August 23rd 2020 at approximately 4:00 pm, the police patrol spotted a male suspect in the South Reward area, whom an arrest warrant was issued for in connection with a robbery that had taken place.

Suspect R.B. according to the warrant signed by the prosecute office he was being sought for his involvement in robbery as well as being in possession of a stolen vehicle. He ultimately arrested without incident and brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for questioning.

In the arrest that followed on the same date, Sunday August 23rd , the police patrols were directed to Zorg en Rust road where it was exampled to the dispatch that persons were currently busy stripping a potentially stolen vehicle of its parts.

At the location the patrols encountered a young man standing next to a car that was stripped of its parts. When he saw the officers, he got on a motorcycle and tried to flee the scene. The patrol managed to stop and arrest the young man after a short chase. During a brief integration with the male suspect, it was evident that the detained suspect was a 15 year old minor. The underage suspect with the initial R.R.A. was taken to the police station in Philipsburg where a statement was taken. After giving a statement, was released to the custody of his parents.

In the third arrest the police patrol were dispatched to the L.B. Scott road on Friday August 21st 2020 around 8:30 pm, after a gray vehicle that was reported stolen some days earlier was spotted in the area.

While patrolling in the Cul-De-Sac area, the officers spotted the vehicle driving on the L.B. Scott Road and ordered the driver to stop. When the driver saw the patrol, he increased speed and continued to drive pass police car, with the consequences that he damaged the police vehicle in his effort to escape. The patrol managed to apprehend the suspect after a brief pursuit in the area. After being arrested, the suspect with the initials R.R.R.C was taken to the Philipsburg police station where he is being held for questioning. The vehicle was confiscated pending further investigation.

Man arrested for his involvement in drug smuggling

In an ongoing investigation into drugs smuggling via the Princess Juliana International Airport PJIA)and the Harbor, the Alpha Team arrested a man the initials G.D. on Monday August, 17th 2020. The suspect is accused being part of a group who smuggled an amount of narcotics through the PJIA in the second week of August 2020.

G.D is being held at the police station pending further investigation. The Alpha Team is a jointly multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast Guard.