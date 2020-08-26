Sint Maarten Police Teen fatally shot in Belvedere (suspect still at large) / Detectives are currently busy investigating two more armed robberies

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, August 26th 2020

Teen fatally shot in Belvedere (suspect still at large)

On Tuesday evening August 25th 2020, the central dispatch received several frantic calls concerning a shoot that had taken place in the Belvedere close to the basketball court.

Police patrols and Ambulance personnel rushed to Golden Grove Estate Road where they discovered a young male laying on the road, not showing any signs of life. The male, who was pronounced dead on the scene, was later identified by family members as 17 year old M.S, a resident of the area.

According information received M.S. had a disagreement with another young man who was riding a scooter in the area. The dispute quickly escalated when the perpetrator pulled out a firearm and fired a single shot at the victim before fleeing the scene. The area was quickly cordoned by the officers while the personnel of the Forensic Department gathered evidence at the scene. A search was done in the area, but to no avail.

The detectives investigating this shooting are asking anyone who has information to please contact the St Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300. You can also visit the police website at http://www.policesx.sx or leave a message via our Facebook page (Police Force of St. Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten).

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to express its condolence to the family and friends of the deceased.

Detectives are currently busy investigating two more armed robberies

The detectives of Special Unite Robbery are currently investigating two (2) separate robberies that took place on Tuesday, August 25th 2020.

The first robbery took place in the St. Peters area, around 8:00pm. Two masked men dressed in dark clothing carrying a firearm, approached a lady walking in the area and demanded her cellphone. After robbing the victim the two suspects fled on the scooter in an unknown direction.

On the same day at around 9:00 pm the central dispatch received several calls concerning an second armed robbery that was taking place at a supermarket on the A.Th. Illidge road. According to the information received from the victims, two masked men dressed in dark clothing appeared took away the cash register. The two suspects then fled on the scooter in the directions of the Coralita road.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is requesting any information from persons who may have seen or recognize the suspects connected to these investigation, the more the community comes together to assist in the combat against these crimes the faster the robber(s) can be apprehended.

The police have noticed an uptick in robberies to various business establishments and persons over the last few days.

Here are some suggested measures persons and businesses can take to avoid being targeted:

Be aware of your surroundings and maintain visibility throughout your store Develop a cash control program, to avoid having a large amount of cash.

Be discreet in cash counting and bank deposits. Do this in a safe area.

Trust your instincts. If you sense trouble, get away as soon as possible.

Don’t look like an easy target. Robbers want someone who will provide the least resistance.

If you look like you know where you are going, walk with your head up and eyes alert, you will most likely be left alone.

Be observant, be aware of persons coming into your business and just standing and observing.

Invest in a security alarm system.

The Special Unite Robbery (SUR) can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext 203 204 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7.