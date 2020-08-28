Government of Sint Eustatius The Public Entity of St. Eustatius, New Challenges Foundation (NCF) and Island Essence have agreed to collaborate on educating and preparing young adults for the job market in the tourism and hospitality of St. Eustatius.

The Public Entity of St. Eustatius, New Challenges Foundation (NCF) and Island Essence have agreed to collaborate on educating and preparing young adults for the job market in the tourism and hospitality of St. Eustatius. The proof of commitment was endorsed today, Thursday August 28th, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on “The Golden Opportunity Job Program”. This program entails the training and eventual employment of 18 persons at the Golden Rock Estate, for 12 months. After 12 months of training on the job and proven excellence performance, a 2-year job contract at the Golden Rock Estate is guaranteed.

The MoU was signed by Ms. Francine Foe (New Challenges Foundation) Ms. Alida Francis, the Deputy Government Commissioner and Ms. Dihiara Pierre-Arnaud (Island Essence and representative of the Golden Rock Resort).