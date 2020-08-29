Sint Maarten Police: Two officers test positive for the Covid-19 virus / Officers in training conducted routine traffic controls at Harold Jack  / A gunshot wounded victim appeared at the SMMC seeking medical attention

From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, August 28th, 2020

Two officers test positive for the Covid-19 virus

In an effort to continuously maintain transparency with the community the Sint Maarten Police Force(KPSM) would like to inform the community of St.Maarten two more officers have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The colleagues have since been isolated and members of their team, who were in close contact, have been placed in self-quarantine.

The KPSM protocols previously set in place have been followed and the building where the officers were working was immediately disinfected/sanitized. Both colleagues who tested positive are doing reasonably well considering the circumstances in which they find themselves at the moment. The colleagues who were in close contact with the two officers who tested positive were promptly informed and swiftly quarantined, according to the CPS protocols. They have been asked to monitor themselves for the upcoming two weeks and call CPS should any symptoms develop.

The colleague who previously tested positive on August 17th, 2020 is still currently in isolation’s final stages. The officers who worked closely with him, who were also quarantined, according to the CPS protocols, fortunately, are not showing any symptoms and will back at work shortly. The health of KPSM staff is the number priority, as we need to be in good health to continue to serve the community.

The management team of the KPSM would like to reiterate to the general public that it is imperative they continue to be vigilant, no one is immune from contracting the virus. Please adhere to the social distancing measures set in place, your health, as well as the health of others around you are at stake.

Officers in training conducted routine traffic controls at Harold Jack

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is now in the process of upgrading and enhancing the training of all personnel. In this climate, the police are training three new classes of officers on the island with the vision of giving better service to the community.

For the practical part of their module, the BPO4 class held a traffic control at Harold Jack on A.J C. Brouwers road on three different occasions.

During these controls were done under the supervision of the training instructors, and assisted by Mr. R. Coutar and Mr.S. Van Bosse of Traffic department. The student officers controlled 20 vehicles, 11 of which were given traffic citations. The drivers

were fined for various infractions such as not having their driving license or insurance with them and also for driving without a seatbelt. Several drivers were stopped and control because of non-regulation tinted windows.

These types of traffic controls will be held more frequently in near the future. The police force is asking the drivers to have all their documents for the vehicle with them when driving on public roads and remember to adhere to the traffic rules.

A gunshot wounded victim appeared at the SMMC seeking medical attention

On Thursday evening August 27th, 2020 at around 7:00 pm, the Central dispatch received a call from the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) concerning a male victim who appeared at the emergency room with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was immediately rushed into surgery. The gunshot wound was serious but non-life-threatening. Once the victim regained conciseness the detectives attempted to gain a bit of clarity about what took place prior to the victim showing up to the SMMC.

The victim declined to give a statement. The detective department is currently still investigating what transpired. ore information will be provided as it becomes available.