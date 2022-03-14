Kòrsou a risibí riba 35 mil turista di estadia na febrüari 2022

…di dos luna konsekutivo den aña 2022

WILLEMSTAD- 14 di mart 2022 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kantidat di 35.451 turista di estadia pa luna di febrüari. Di e 35.451 turistanan risibí, un total di 69% a bini for di Europa, 17% a bini for di Nort Amérika, 8% for di Sur Amérika, 3% for di Karibe i 2% for di sobrá paisnan di mundu. Pa dia, un kantidat di 1.266 turista di estadia a keda registrá. Huntu e turistanan risibí na luna di febrüari a keda un total di 357.327 anochi riba Kòrsou.

For di Hulanda nos a risibí 21.624 turista, kual ta 25% mas ku na luna di febrüari 2019 esta promé ku pandemia. For di Alemania, 849 bishitante a keda risibí miéntras for di Bèlgika 736 bishitante a keda risibí. Di e turistanan europeo aki, 58% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo) na luna di febrüari.

For di Estádos Unídos un kantidat di 5.492 turista a keda risibí na luna di febrüari. Pa loke ta trata Canada, e total di turista risibí tabata 593. Esaki ta nifiká ku nos a risibí un total di 6.085 turista for di Nort Amérika. Di e turistanan prosedente di Nort Amérika 69% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’.

For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 2.980 turista a keda risibí. Di e turistanan aki un total di 1.168 esta 39% ta prosedente di Colombia. Miéntras 591 esta 20% a bishitá nos for di Brazil. Un total di 54% di tur e bishitantenan prosedente di Sur Amérika a keda den un ‘resort hotel’. For di region Karibe, Kòrsou a risibí 1.194 turista di estadia na febrüari, primordialmente for di e paisnan di Karibe Hulandes.

Na luna di febrüari un total di 40 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 43.601 turista krusero.

E kantidat di turista di estadia registrá na febrüari tabata mas ku na luna di yanüari partikularmente for di Estádos Unídos. E progreso pa yega bèk na e nivel di prestashon promé ku pandemia ta kanando den bon direkshon. Tur e esfuersonan ku ta keda hasí pa registrá un prestashon positivo di e sifranan di turismo ta un kolaborashon entre stakeholders lokal huntu ku nos partnernan internashonal. CTB ta antisipá ku e lunanan benidero lo ta muchu mas positivo mirando ku awor no mester hasi tèst di Covid mas ora ta biaha pa Kòrsou.

Curaçao welcomes over 35,000 stayover visitors in February 2022

WILLEMSTAD – March 14, 2022 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 35,451 stayover visitors for the month of February. From these 35,451 arrivals, 69% traveled from Europe, 17% from North America, 8% from South America, 3% from the Caribbean region and 2 % from the rest of the world. In overall, we welcomed an average of 1,266 stayover visitors per day who spent a total of 357,327 visitor nights in Curaçao.

For February, we welcomed 21,624 Dutch visitors, which is 25% more than February 2019 (pre-pandemic). Out of Germany and Belgium, we registered 849 and 736 visitors respectively. Of these European visitors, 58% stayed in resort hotels in February.

From the United States of America, we welcomed 5,492 visitors in February. Five hundred ninety-three visitors were welcomed out of Canada. In total we welcomed 6,085 visitors from North America. North American visitors stayed 69% in resort hotels.

We welcomed 2,980 from the South American region. Of the South America arrivals, 1,168 (39%) and 591 (20%) traveled from Colombia and Brazil, respectively. Fifty-four percent (54%) of all South American visitors stayed in resort hotels. From the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 1,194 stayover visitors in February, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 40 cruise ship calls and 43,601 cruise visitors for the month of February.

February visitor arrivals outperformed the January arrivals, especially from the US market. Our progress to recoup our pre-pandemic production continues in the right direction. All efforts to register positive tourism performance is a joint collaboration between our local stakeholders combined with our international partners. CTB foresees even better months ahead now that Covid-testing is no longer an entry requirement to visit Curaçao.

