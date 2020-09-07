CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN WALK FOR THE CURE 2020 TA ADAPTA PA PAS DEN E NORMAL NOBO KU WALKING DINNER

Willemstad 6 di Sèptèmber 2020- CIBC FirstCaribbean ta keda komprometé ku kreashon di konsenshi i edukashon tokante di kanser den nos region i Kòrsou en partikular. Hasta konfrontá ku e restrikshon den kuadro di Covid i loke a bira nos normal nobo.

E banko a adaptá su aktividatnan pa generá fondo pa asina por sigui hasi donashon, manera añanan tras di lomba, na Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds. Un chèk di Nafl. 28,000, ku ta e fondonan generá den 2019, a keda entregá na representantenan di e Fundashon na momentu ku a duna inisio na CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure.

E aña aki e banko a inisiá un kantidat di aktividat pa generá fondo, sinembargo tur kos ta konsentrá rondó di su CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner, ku lo ta úniko den su estilo. E Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner lo keda tené dia 13 di Òktober den Riffort Village.

E kaminata ta benefisiá organisashonnan ku ta atendé ku kanser den henter e region ya pa algun aña i ta reuní 20.000 partisipante pashoná den 16 pais den kua e banko ta operá den un demonstrashon uni di nan kompromiso pa asistí esnan afektá pa kanser. E kaminata a generá mas di US$2.7 mion pa sosten na kuido di kanser, kompra di ekipo vital nesesario pa tratamentu di pashènt i tambe programanan di edukashon tokante di e malesa den henter e region. Tur fondo generá ku e Walk for the Cure na Kòrsou ta bai pa Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds.

Esnan ku ta partisipá na e CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner por spera un Walking Dinner úniko ku músika den background, un sena di kuater plato ku ta inkluí refresko. E restorantnan ku ta partisipá ta Chanterelle Bistro, Gondola, Porto Restaurant Curaçao i Steak and Ribs Riffort. E ta pinta di bira un anochi ku kuminda diversifiká for di rònt mundu. Partisipantenan ta kontribuí ku Nafl.150 pa por disfrutá di e Walking Dinner aki. Karchinan ta optenibel na e sukursal di CIBC FirstCaribbean na De Ruyterkade 61 na telefòn 433-8000.

Marketing Manager di CIBC FirstCaribbean, Lysaira Ortela, kende na mes momentu ta liderá e banko su Walk for the Cure fundraising committee na Kòrsou a bisa “ Nos ta kontentu di por kontribuí atrobe na e trabou balioso ku Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds a bin ta hasi danki na e partisipante i spònsernan di e Walk for the Cure di aña pasa. Nos ta konfrontá un realidat nobo, pero CIBC FirstCaribbean ta keda komprometé na sostené e kousa importante aki. Nos ta hopi entusiasmá ku e aktividatnan planiá pa e aña aki di kua esun mas importante ta e Walking Dinner dia 13 di Òktober próksimo. Nos ta spera di haña un bon akohida pa e evento aki ya nos por bolbe hasi donashon di e loke keda generá na Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds pa nan trabou balioso.”

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN WALK FOR THE CURE 2020 ADOPTED TO FIT TO NEW NORMAL WITH WALKING DINNER

Willemstad – September 6, 2020 CIBC FirstCaribbean remains committed to the cause of cancer awareness and education in our region and in Curaçao in particular even in the face of Covid-19 restrictions that have become the new normal.

The bank this year adapted its fundraising activities in order to continue raising funds to donate, the same as in past years, to Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds. A cheque for

Nafl. 28,000.00, representing in funds raised in 2019 was handed over to the representatives of the foundation at the kick-off event for this year’s CIBC Walk for the Cure.

The bank this year will initiate a number of fundraising activities but all will center on a one-of-a kind CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner. The Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner will be held on Tuesday October 13th, 2020 at Riffort Village.

The walk benefits cancer organizations throughout the region and year after year unites over 20,000 passionate participants in 16 countries, in which the bank operates, in a unified demonstration of their commitment to assist those affected by cancer. The Walk has over the past eight years raised over US$ 2.7 million to support critical cancer care, purchase vital equipment necessary to treat patients and host general education programs to create greater awareness of the disease across the region. In Curaçao, all proceeds of the Walk for the Cure are donated to the Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds.

Those participating in the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure Walking Dinner should expect a unique Walking Dinner with Live music, 4-course dinner including refreshments. The participating restaurants are Chanterelle Bistro, Gondola, Porto Restaurant Curaçao and Steak and Ribs Riffort. This promises to be a night with a diverse of cuisines from around the world. Participants contribute Nafl.150.00 to enjoy this Walking Dinner. Tickets are available at the CIBC FirstCaribbean branch at

De Ruyterkade 61.

Marketing Manager for CIBC FirstCaribbean, Lysaira Ortela, who also heads the bank’s Walk for the Cure fundraising committee in Curaçao said “We are glad to have again contributed to the valuable work done by Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds thanks to last year’s participants and sponsors of Walk for the Cure 2019. We face a new reality, but CIBC FirstCaribbean remains committed to supporting this most important cause. We are excited about this year’s activities but most important the Walking Dinner on October 13th. We look forward to a great response to the event so we can again donate the proceeds to Stichting Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds for their valuable work.”