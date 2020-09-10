DEPORTE NOTISIA 

Resultado Liga MCB sofbol 2020 09-09-2020

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Standing
AA femennino
Souax                 7-0
Pichingolo           5-2
Sta Rosa             4-3
Fenix                   3-4
Fighting Team     2-5
Vipers                  0-7
AA Maskulino
Clase Aparte       3-0
Deam Team         2-1
Suffisant Eagels   2-1
Eagles                  1-2
The Champs         0-4
Klase A
Souax                   3-0
Sta Rosa               2-1
Dream Girls          1-2
Pichingolo             1-2

Batting Leaders

Leaderboards are updated from non-exhibition games played for A KLAS 2020. All Batting Leaders have a minimum average of 2.4 plate appearances per game.

Batting Leaders

Leaderboards are updated from non-exhibition games played for AA MASK 2020. All Batting Leaders have a minimum average of 2.4 plate appearances per game.
QUALITY AT BAT

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Ministerio di Hustisia ta lansa kampaña, “Sendé?! Gosa … sigur”!

REDAKSHON 0

PUNTO DI AGENDA ADISHONAL pa e reunion públiko di PARLAMENTO DI KÒRSOU di DJAWEPS, 18 di yüni 2020, pa 11or a.m.

REDAKSHON 0

Vonnis Jacinta Constancia

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: