Resultado Liga MCB sofbol 2020 09-09-2020
Standing
AA femennino
Souax 7-0
Pichingolo 5-2
Sta Rosa 4-3
Fenix 3-4
Fighting Team 2-5
Vipers 0-7
AA Maskulino
Clase Aparte 3-0
Deam Team 2-1
Suffisant Eagels 2-1
Eagles 1-2
The Champs 0-4
Klase A
Souax 3-0
Sta Rosa 2-1
Dream Girls 1-2
Pichingolo 1-2
Batting Leaders
Leaderboards are updated from non-exhibition games played for A KLAS 2020. All Batting Leaders have a minimum average of 2.4 plate appearances per game.
QUALITY AT BATS (QAB)
ON-BASE + SLUGGING % (OPS)
BATTING AVERAGE (SEASON) (AVG)
SLUGGING PERCENTAGE (SLG)
RUNS BATTED IN (RBI)
Batting Leaders
Leaderboards are updated from non-exhibition games played for AA MASK 2020. All Batting Leaders have a minimum average of 2.4 plate appearances per game.
QUALITY AT BATS (QAB)
ON-BASE + SLUGGING % (OPS)
|1.
|Stanley Girigorie
CLASE APARTE MAS
|2.083
|2.
|Dicson Jose Acosta
CLASE APARTE MAS
|1.978
|3.
|SharwenneAntersijn
Sufisant Eagles Mas 2020
|1.889
|4.
|AlexanderRodriquez
Sufisant Eagles Mas 2020
|1.825
|5.
|Nisandro Cleopa
THE EAGELS MAS 2020
|1.711
BATTING AVERAGE (SEASON) (AVG)
|1.
|SharwenneAntersijn
Sufisant Eagles Mas 2020
|1.000
|2.
|Stanley Girigorie
CLASE APARTE MAS
|.667
|3.
|AlexanderRodriquez
Sufisant Eagles Mas 2020
|.625
|4.
|Dicson Jose Acosta
CLASE APARTE MAS
|.600
|5.
|Shurby Sambo
CLASE APARTE MAS
|.571
SLUGGING PERCENTAGE (SLG)
|1.
|Stanley Girigorie
CLASE APARTE MAS
|1.333
|2.
|Dicson Jose Acosta
CLASE APARTE MAS
|1.200
|3.
|AlexanderRodriquez
Sufisant Eagles Mas 2020
|1.125
|4.
|Nisandro Cleopa
THE EAGELS MAS 2020
|1.111
|5.
|SharwenneAntersijn
Sufisant Eagles Mas 2020
|1.000
RUNS BATTED IN (RBI)
QUALITY AT BAT
