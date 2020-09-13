Rekuperashon prestashon di hotèl ahinda ta un reto segun sifranan preliminar di CHATA / Hotel performance recovery remains a challenge according to CHATA’s preliminary figures

Rekuperashon prestashon di hotèl ahinda ta un reto

segun sifranan preliminar di CHATA

Willemstad, 14 di sèptèmber 2020 – For di luna di yüli, na momentu ku frontera a keda habrí ofisialmente pa e.o. merkado Oropeo, CHATA a kuminsá monitoriá okupashon di hotèl riba un base semanal serka su miembronan i luna di ougùstùs no tabata un eksepshon.

Basá riba un average di 9 hotèl, sifranan preliminario ta indiká un okupashon di hotèl di 25.2% den luna di ougùstùs 2020. Kompará ku okupashon di hotèl di ougùstùs 2019 (75.7%), esaki ta un bahada di 66.7%.

Sifranan ya konosí di luna di ougùstùs ta indiká ku Kòrsou a risibí un total di 9227 bishitante for di kua 7518 (89%) ta di Oropa. Di e 7518 bishitantenan Oropeo akí, 19% a skohe un hotèl grandi komo lugá di estadia, mientras 45% a skohe un akomodashon alternativo.

Rekuperashon di Turismo ta keda un reto. Ku sifranan di okupashon di hotèl ku ta varia entre 17% pa 33%, i asta algun na 0%, hotèlnan ahinda ta ekseperensiá kanselashon i posponementu di reservashon. Di akuerdo ku CHATA su monitoreo semanal di prestashon di hotèl, akomodashonnan a eksperensiá un average di 248.5 kanselashon den luna di ougùstùs. Esaki ta un average di 56 mas kanselashon ku posponementu den e mesun luna. E tòp tres motibunan di kanselashon ta: frontera será pa bishitantenan di Merka, miedu di biaha i un kombinashon di e PCR test obligatorio i tarifanan di pasashi.

Ounke ku e sifranan di prestashon di hotèl ariba menshoná ta préliminar, komo no ta tur hotèl a raportá ahinda, e ta duna un indikashon kla di e situashon i CHATA no ta antisipá muchu/ningun kambio. Esaki ta un indikashon ku prestashon di hotèl ta keda un reto i no ta sikiera logra break-even ahinda. Konsekuentemente, algun hotèl ahinda no por habri i tin ku posponé nan fecha di apertura. Luna di sèptèmber i òktober normalmente ta un reto kaba pa motibu ku nan ta keda konsiderá low season. Awor hotèlnan mester baha nan proyekshon aún mas pa sobrá di aña 2020 pa motibu ku no tin klaridat ahinda kon e merkado lo desaroyá.

Por konkluí ku mientras e kapasidat di bishitante pa nos isla ta limitá na 10,000 i nos keda habrí pa un kantidat di pais limitá, esta pues dos faktor klave, e kaminda pa rekuperashon lo ta mas largu ku nos a antisipá. CHATA lo sigui monitoriá e situashon di aserka i lo informá komunidat debidamente di tur desaroyo den e kuadro aki.

Hotel performance recovery remains a challenge

according to CHATA’s preliminary figures

Willemstad, 14 September, 2020 – Since reopening the border to a list of specific countries, CHATA has been monitoring hotel occupancy on a weekly basis among its members and the month of August was of no exception.

Based on an average of 9 hotels, preliminary figures indicate a 25.2% hotel occupancy for the month of August 2020. Compared to hotel occupancy figures of August 2019 (75.7%), this is a decrease of 66.7%.

Already published August figures indicate that Curaçao welcomed a total of 9227 visitors of which 7518 (89%) are from Europe. Of these 7518 European visitors, 19% stayed in a large hotel, while 45% stayed in an alternative accommodation.

Tourism recovery remains a challenge. With hotel occupancy figures in August ranging from 17% to 33% and some even at 0% occupancy, hotels are still experiencing booking cancellations and postponements. According to CHATA’s weekly hotel performance monitoring an average of 248.5 booking cancellations were registered in the month of August. This is an average of 56 more booking cancellations than booking postponements in the same month. The top three reasons for cancellations are: closed border for USA travelers, overall travel scare and a combination of the mandatory PCR test and ticket prices.

Even though the above-mentioned hotel performance figures are preliminary, as not all properties have reported yet, it already gives a clear indication on the situation and CHATA does not expect much to any change. This is an indication that hotel performance remains a challenge and does not even reach break-even. Consequently, some properties are still not able to open for business and are postponing their opening date. September and October tend to be challenging months, as they are considered to be months of low season. Hotels now have to lower projections even more for the remainder of 2020, as there is no clarity yet on how the market will develop.

It can be concluded that as long as the visitor capacity to our island remains limited to 10,000 and we remain open for limited countries, two key factors, the road to recovery may be longer than anticipated. CHATA will continue to monitor the situation closely and will keep the community informed on all developments in this regard.