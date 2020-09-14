Efektonan sosioekonómiko di COVID-19 den konteksto di e ophetivonan pa desaroyo sostenibel

Webinar:

Sociaaleconomische effecten van COVID-19 in het kader van de duurzame ontwikkelingsdoelen

WILLEMSTAD, 14 september 2020 – Onder de titel “Socioeconomic effects of COVID-19 in the frame of the SDG’s” organiseert de wereldwijde vereniging van sociaaleconomische adviesraden en vergelijkbare instituten (AICESIS) op woensdag 16 september 2020 een internationaal webinar. Tijdens dit webinar, waarin dieper zal worden ingegaan op de sociaaleconomische effecten van de COVID-19 crisis in het kader van de Duurzame Ontwikkelingsdoelen (Sustainable Development Goals, SDG’s), staan kennisdeling en ervaring-uitwisseling centraal.

Hoewel de mondiale context door de COVID-19 pandemie radicaal is veranderd, zijn de Duurzame Ontwikkelingsdoelen van de Verenigde Naties (VN), de klimaatafspraken van Parijs en het naleven van mensenrechten relevanter dan ooit. De regio’s die aangesloten zijn bij AICESIS zullen tijdens het webinar daar nader op ingaan en zullen aangeven op welke wijze zij invulling trachten te geven aan de Building Back Better oproep van de VN, juist in een crisistijd waar de internationale samenwerking onder druk staat.

Tijdens het webinar zal SER Curaçao namens de regio Latijns-Amerika en het Caraïbisch gebied spreken. Daarbij zal worden aangegeven dat de huidige inspanningen gericht dienen te zijn op inclusieve en duurzame economieën en samenlevingen die hierdoor weerbaarder zijn tegen toekomstige pandemieën, economische crises, klimaatverandering en andere dreigingen en mondiale uitdagingen.

Het webinar wordt georganiseerd in samenwerking met de Economische en Sociale Raad van de VN (ECOSOC), de Vereniging van Economische en Sociale Raden van Afrika (UCESA) en de Vereniging van Economische en Sociale Adviesorganen en Soortgelijke Instituties van de Francofonie (UCESIF).

Meer informatie is te vinden op de SER-website: www.ser.cw

Webinar:

Socio-economic effects of COVID-19 in the context of sustainable development goals

WILLEMSTAD, September 14, 2020 – Under the title “Socioeconomic effects of COVID-19 in the frame of the SDGs”, the global association of Socioeconomic Advisory Councils and Similar Institutions (AICESIS) is organizing an international webinar on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. During this webinar, in which the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be discussed, knowledge sharing and experience exchange will be central.

Although the global context has changed radically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Paris Climate Change Agreement and respect for human rights are more relevant than ever. The regions affiliated to AICESIS will elaborate on this during the webinar and will indicate how they are trying to respond to the Building Back Better call of the UN, especially in a time of crisis where international cooperation is under pressure.

During the webinar SER Curaçao will speak on behalf of the Latin America and Caribbean region. It will indicate that current efforts should focus on inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient to future pandemics, economic crises, climate change and other threats and global challenges.

The webinar will be organized in collaboration with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the Association of Economic and Social Councils of Africa (UCESA) and the Association of Economic and Social Advisory Bodies and Similar Institutions of the Francophonie (UCESIF).

Visit the website www.ser.cw for more information.

Webinar:

Efektonan sosioekonómiko di COVID-19 den konteksto di e ophetivonan pa desaroyo sostenibel

WILLEMSTAD, 14 di sèptèmber 2020 – Bou di e título “Efektonan sosioekonómiko di COVID-19 den konteksto di e ophetivonan pa desaroyo sostenibel”, e asosiashon mundial di Konsehonan Ekonómiko i Sosial i Institutonan Similar (AICESIS) ta organisá, djárason dia 16 di sèptèmber próksimo un seminario internashonal riba wèp (webinar). Durante e webinar aki, den kua lo profundisá riba e efektonan sosioekonómiko di e krísis di COVID-19 den kuadro di e ophetivonan pa desaroyo sostenibel (SDG’s), interkambio di konosementu i eksperensianan lo ta sentral.

Aunke e konteksto mundial a kambia radikalmente komo resultado di e pandemia di COVID-19, e ophetivonan di desaroyo sostenibel di Nashonnan Uní, e Akuerdo di Paris riba kambio klimátiko i rèspèt pa derechonan humano ta mas relevante ku nunka. E regionnan afiliá na AICESIS lo elaborá riba e temanan aki durante e webinar i nan lo indiká kon nan ta purba di respondé na e yamamentu di Nashonnan Uní pa “Rekonstruí Mihó”, spesialmente na un momentu di krísis kaminda kooperashon internashonal ta bou di preshon.

Durante e webinar, Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER) di Kòrsou lo hiba palabra na nòmber di e region di Latino Amérika i di Karibe. SER lo indiká ku e esfuersonan aktual lo mester kondusí na ekonomianan i sosiedatnan inklusivo i sostenibel ku por hasi nan mas resistente pa futuro pandemianan, krísisnan ekonómiko, kambio klimátiko i otro menasanan i desafionan global.

E webinar ta wòrdu organisá den estrecho kolaborashon ku Konseho Ekonómiko i Sosial di Nashonnan Uní (ECOSOC), e Asosiashon di Konsehonan Ekonómiko i Sosial di Afrika (UCESA) i e Asosiashon di Órganonan Konsultivo Ekonómiko i Sosial i Institushonnan Similar di Francofonía (UCESIF).

Pa mas informashon por bishita e página wèp di SER: www.ser.cw