SINT MAATREN POLICE

From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, September 14th , 2020

Sint Maarten Police Force Covid-19 Measures: How to file an official complaint by the Police

Following the rapid increase in the number of infected persons due to the COVID-19 virus in Sint Maarten, the new safety protocol has been adapted by the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) in an effort to make sure we all remain Covid-19 free.

It has been decided by the police management to re-introduce its safety guidelines governing the visits to the station in Philipsburg.

Persons wishing to file an official complaint at either the Philipsburg or the Simpson- bay the Police Station need to take the following into account.

The general public is requested to call +1 (721) 54-22222 to make an appointment. Persons will not be permitted to enter without a prior appointment on a non-emergency basis.

*Please have the following details at hand before calling the station, in order for us to provide efficient and speedy service. (Name, date of birth, place of birth, address, phone number, and a short summary of what took place)



• There will be only a maximum of four (4) persons allowed in the waiting area one time. The social distancing rules should be adhered to while waiting for assistance.



• The 911 hotline should only be called in case of emergencies.



• Persons wishing the file a complaint can now temporarily do so by sending an email to AR@policesxm.sx or calling +1 (721) 54-22222.



• In the case of more complex complaints, persons will be referred to the detective department to be able to make an appointment for assistance.



The Sint Maarten Police Force will continue to be vigilant throughout this outbreak and we ask the community to continue to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and the persons around them. We continue to ask the community to only share news from an official source to avoid unnecessary panic. For further information, the public can call the police station on +1 721- 542 22 22.

Any changes made to the above-mentioned information will be conveyed via an official press release from the KPSM, it will also be posted on the police website (www.policesx.sx) as well as the Facebook page.

Please note when coming to your scheduled appointment it is mandatory to have on a mask.