NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

 Confiscated goods donated to three churches within the community. 

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

Philipsburg, September 15th   2020 

 

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) in collaboration with the  Customs Department collectively came together on September 10th 2020,to donate various nonperishable items to three prominent churches on the island. These items donated were amongst some of those that had been seized during several different investigations done by the customs department throughout the 2020 year thus far.

The items, which included nonperishable foods and children’s toys, were distributed evenly between the Seven-Day Adventist Church,  Heavens Touch International Ministries and the Good News Baptist Church to be shared among the communities where they are needed. These churches were among those chosen based on their strong community out reach ties.

The members of the KPSM and Customs would like to thank the Prosecutor’s office  for their role in making it possible for the  food and toys  to be donated to the community  of Sint Maarten.

 

