Philipsburg, September 15th 2020

Confiscated goods donated to three churches within the community.

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) in collaboration with the Customs Department collectively came together on September 10th 2020,to donate various nonperishable items to three prominent churches on the island. These items donated were amongst some of those that had been seized during several different investigations done by the customs department throughout the 2020 year thus far.

The items, which included nonperishable foods and children’s toys, were distributed evenly between the Seven-Day Adventist Church, Heavens Touch International Ministries and the Good News Baptist Church to be shared among the communities where they are needed. These churches were among those chosen based on their strong community out reach ties.

The members of the KPSM and Customs would like to thank the Prosecutor’s office for their role in making it possible for the food and toys to be donated to the community of Sint Maarten.