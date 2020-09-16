GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Boneiru tin kuater kaso mas aserka di Covid-19. En total tin awor 7 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 riba 15 di sèptèmber 2020. 

REDAKSHON

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19 ? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. 

 

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

Bonaire heeft vier positieve gevallen van Covid-19 erbij gekregen. In totaal zijn er nu zeven  actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op 15 september 2020. 

 

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. 

 

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

There are four new cases of Covid-19 detected on Bonaire. There are seven active cases  of Covid-19 on September 15, 2020 on Bonaire. 

 

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19. 

Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaB

 

