Boneiru tin kuater kaso mas aserka di Covid-19. En total tin awor 7 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 riba 15 di sèptèmber 2020.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19 ? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Bonaire heeft vier positieve gevallen van Covid-19 erbij gekregen. In totaal zijn er nu zeven actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op 15 september 2020.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

There are four new cases of Covid-19 detected on Bonaire. There are seven active cases of Covid-19 on September 15, 2020 on Bonaire.

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19.

Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaB