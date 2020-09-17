CHATA & CRA ta kolaborá pa kompartí Registrashon Digital di Bishitante ku su miembronan / CHATA & CRA Collaborate to share the Digital Guest Registration with its Members

CHATA & CRA ta kolaborá pa kompartí Registrashon Digital di Bishitante ku su miembronan

Willemstad, 18 di sèptèmber 2020 – E industria di hospitalidat i turismo ta enfrentá algun kambio a konsekuensia di e regulashonnan nobo introdusí pa gobièrnu. Sinembargo, negoshi ta sigui normal mientras CHATA ta traha riba diferente manera pa fasilitá sektor.

Pa por kumpli ku tur e regulashonnan nobo i pa asistí e sektor na un manera efisiente, CHATA ta kolaborá ku e asosashon di restorant di Kòrsou (Curaçao Restaurant Association -CRA). CRA a desaroyá un sistema di registrashon digital ku ta inkluí e posibilidat di skèn un QR-code na yegada di e establesementu. Unabes e bishitante drenta, e por skèn e QR-code ku su telefòn i lo keda dirigí na un pagina kaminda e lo kontesta sinku pregunta. E sistema di registrashon digital di bishitante, proveé pa CRA, lo brinda oportunidat na tur miembro di CHATA pa kumpli ku e informashonan eksigí ku gobuèrnu ta pidi.

CHATA ta kontentu di por sigui kolaborá ku CRA pa haña oportunidatnan nobo i traha huntu pa sostené e industria di hospitalidat i turismo.

CHATA & CRA Collaborate to share the Digital Guest Registration with its Members

Willemstad September 18, 2020 – The Hospitality and Tourism industry is facing some changes due to the newly introduced Government regulations. However, it is still business as usual as CHATA works on different ways to facilitate the sector.

In order to adhere to the new regulations and to aid the sector in an efficient manner, CHATA is collaborating with the Curaçao Restaurant Association (CRA). The CRA has set up a digital guest registration system which includes the scanning of a QR code upon arrival at the establishment. Once the visitor has entered, they can scan the QR code with their phone and will be redirected to a page where they will answer five questions. This digital guest registration system, provided by the CRA, will allow all CHATA Members to comply with the required information requested by the Government.

CHATA looks forward to continuing collaborating with the CRA in finding new opportunities and working together to support the Hospitality and Tourism industry.