Perpetrator in a home invasion arrested.

From:  Interim Head of Communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

Philipsburg, September 17th, 2020

 

The Prosecutors’ office issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect with initials C.S.C (18) for his involvement in a home invasion which took place earlier this year in the month of April. 

Yesterday, September 16th, the detectives of KPSM were able to arrest C.S.C at his home, without incident. In a previously issued press release dated April 10th, it was explained that the suspect(s) entered the home by prying through the kitchen window. While in the home the perpetrator(s) stole several items, including the keys to the home owner’s vehicle before fleeing the scene in the victims’ car. 

C.S.C was arrested at his home without incident and brought to the Philipsburg station for questioning. He is now being held pending further investigations.

